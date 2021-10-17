Annie Penn, other Cone hospitals receive awards for heart and stroke care excellence

GREENSBORO — The America Heart Association and the American Stroke Association presented awards to Reidsville’s Annie Penn Hospital and other Cone hospitals recently for excellence in heart and stroke care.

The professional groups noticed the hospital system’s practitioners for utilizing the latest stroke and atrial fibrillation, or AFib, treatments to improve patient care and results, the hospital system announced Wednesday in a news release.

AFib is a condition describing an irregular heartbeat that can increase the risk of strokes, the fifth leading cause of death in North Carolina and the number one cause of disability in the state.

Last year Cone Health treated 2,261 stroke patients.

Hospitals like Cone routinely use treatment guidelines in caring for patients. Such guidelines change as research uncovers better and more effective ways of caring for patients. And the AMA and ASA recognize the nation’s hospitals that show ability to quickly adopt the latest and most effective guidelines for treating strokes and AFib through “Get With the Guidelines” awards, the release said.

Annie Penn Hospital won the Get With The Guidelines Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll and Target awards, as well as the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.