Annual High Point food summit examines poverty

HIGH POINT — About 160 people shared their perspectives about how poverty affects people in the community at the Greater High Point Food Alliance's sixth annual Food Security Summit on Friday.

In particular, participants in the virtual event exchanged ideas of ways to work together to help lift others' lives to prevent hunger.

Carl Vierling, executive director of the alliance, said food insecurity is just the tip of the iceberg because the real issue is poverty. Addressing poverty is the alliance's most important effort, he said.

"Really, the answers don't lie in Washington or Raleigh. The answers lie in our own community, in our own neighborhoods," Vierling said. "This is a conversation we have been looking forward to for over two years because we think it's so important."

Economic hardship experienced across the state is more pronounced and wrenching than known, according to keynote speaker Gene Nichol, who is considered a leading authority on poverty. The chasm of need statewide far exceeds anything generous folks working against the odds can supply, said Nichol, who has been working in low-income communities in North Carolina for the past 15 years.