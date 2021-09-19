Annual walk/auction raises $81K for Mount Jubilee Ministries' programs

Mount Jubilee Ministries' 6th Annual Family Fun Walk and Auction raised over $81,000 last weekend, the organization said.

More than 175 supporters rallied on Sept. 11 to raise money for the group, whose mission is to bridge the gap in programs for the unserved and underserved teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Rockingham County and surrounding areas.

Mount Jubilee far exceeded its goal of $65,000, the group said in a news release, adding that donations are still arriving and will be accepted through the end of this month. The annual event was aided by financial gifts and in-kind goods from corporate, business, church and individual partners throughout the community.

The 2.9 mile walk incorporated the 9/11 Memorial Service and Monument Dedication at the Reidsville Fire Department. After the walk, Pennrose Park Country Club served a barbecue lunch with all the fixings. The online auction that evening capped off the event.

Cecil Cottrell, executive director of Mount Jubilee Ministries, thanked everyone who participated, volunteered or supported the walk and auction.