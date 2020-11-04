Annual walk to raise money for HIV/AIDS extends event because of pandemic

Registration is fully virtual.

The walk, in its 28th year, is one of the grassroots organization's two biggest fundraisers of the year and organizers have a $250,000 goal.

Participants register and create a team, with some people skipping, hopping or jump roping their way to the end.

The competition is starting to form and there's an online leader board.

"We couldn't just not do it this year," Adams said.

Long history of help

Old photos from the decades-old event show walkers in shirts customized with markers and matching tutus, and others carrying signs that honor those who died from the virus at a time when there were fewer treatment options.

Ron Johnson was there from the beginning and has raised more than $800,000 over the years by letting friends, family and even clients know he was collecting pledges.

"One of my clients was joking with me," said Johnson, an estate planning attorney and one of the founders of the nonprofit group. "They said, 'It's cheaper to pay your bill than to support your causes.' "