Annual Wild Food Weekend continues to attract guests from across U.S.

REIDSVILLE — Rattlesnake salad, bear pizza, beaver ribs, bear cracklin corn bread, day lily pinwheels, mini pear pies and dandelion jelly cake.
Not the usual menu items, but dinner guests could hardly wait to sample these and other dishes the weekend of April 23-25 for the 45th Annual Wild Food Weekend at Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Center.
Having started in 1968, it is the second longest-running annual food event in North America. Normally, about 145 people attend from across the United States. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year, only about 70 people could participate. They came from places like Vermont, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Guests began arriving Friday afternoon and soon took to the woods searching for edible wild plants and other forageables.
About half this year’s attendees were “newbies” but a number have been coming for years. In the past, people attended from western states such as Wyoming and Colorado; however, this year they were mainly from eastern states, Quinn said. They learned about edible wild plants, met other foragers and celebrated the arrival of spring and the lifting of some pandemic-related restrictions.
After settling into the rustic dormitory-style cottages, they participated in a series of programs and/or headed for the woods.
A highlight of the weekend was Saturday night’s much anticipated Wild Feast, where tables were loaded with a variety of dishes, from beverages and appetizers to soups, vegetables and main dishes, desserts and ice cream.
Event coordinator Carolyn Quinn from Duplin County was quick to explain that the abundant food offerings were “a tasting,” and warned if your system is not accustomed to wild foods, not to eat too much.
Ryal and Trish McKinney from Reidsville added bear cracklins to their cornbread. Cracklins is fat that is boiled and rendered into lard. They also were serving up bear tenderloin.
Atlanta resident Clifton Eggers shared his beaver ribs on his third trip to the event.
Bill Faust, 87, of Warsaw, better-known to the group as “Rattlesnake Man,” has participated every year except 2019 when he was in a head-on collision and severely injured. This year, he was overseeing the preparation of meat.
Speakers shared information about wild-cloning mushrooms for medicinal and culinary purposes. The event also included talks by naturalists, herbalists and wild foragers. Among them were wildlife food experts Doug Elliott, Jeannie Dunn and Michael Akers.
A naturalist, herbalist, storyteller, basket maker, back-country guide, philosopher and harmonica wizard, Elliott is known for his lively story-telling and harmonica playing. He has led ranger training sessions for the National Park Service and guided people on wilderness experiences from East Maine to the Florida Everglades and appeared on the PBS-TV, History and National Geographic channels.
Dunn specializes in making first-aid salves and solar infused oils and helped participants make a couple of these products from herbs often located just a few steps from their backdoor steps.
Akers discussed techniques for mushroom propagation with primitive equipment readily available in most home kitchens and/or workshops.
A guided hike to seek out edible wild plants, weeds and flowers native to the camp area took in a wide trail around the nearly 200-acre facility, including the beaver pond.
Although health issues this year prevented his being a guide, Milton Hundley, 82, of Eden led foraging and educational hikes for many years in the past. He began participating the second year and still comes every year.
On the first night of the weekend event, the campers enjoyed a Night Owl Hike around the lake in search of owls. Saturday’s events began early with a bird walk and talk followed by a choice of several foraging and workshop options. Saturday afternoon was spent preparing the foods. After the dinner, everyone enjoyed activities such as songs about catfish, wild snake tales and musical numbers.
Sunday’s events culminated the weekend and included an introduction about first aid uses of wild plants and preparing and processing wild plant materials and dyes.
Many participants first came to the event as children. The two youngest this year were 14 and they joined the adults, Quinn said. The oldest attendee was 87.
Stacy “Hot Sauce Guy” Hicks of Winchester, Ky. has been coming to the event as an adult since 2011. His mother, the late Carol Simmons, brought him as a child. He started coming back to the program to bring her when she could not longer drive.
Ivy Sanders of Burlington, who contributed a veggie pizza, came with her parents a few times when she was really young.
“I really appreciate everything my Wild Foods staff does,” Quinn said after the event. “Without them, this event would not be possible.
“We already have booked the facilities for April 22-24 at the 4-H Center and will start accepting registrations in January. Hopefully, we will back to normal.”