Anti-abortion protester shoots himself in leg outside NC clinic, faces criminal charge

RALEIGH — A man who accidentally shot himself outside of a Raleigh clinic on Saturday was an anti-abortion protester, the clinic said.

Police said a man had accidentally fired a gun and hurt himself, but did not identify the man. The man was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and will be charged with possession of a firearm at a protest, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

But for staff at the clinic, the threat of an armed protester is not something new. Staff at A Woman's Choice of Raleigh worry what the man's intentions were in bringing a gun to the protest, and say the police department's response did little to assuage fears.

The clinic said police did not check other protesters for firearms, nor did they shut down protests for the day for safety concerns.

"Everyone was allowed to remain and it was business as usual," said Kelsea McLain, a lead coordinator for volunteers with the clinic. "That to me just sends this clear-cut message to these protesters: that this level of violence and escalation is actually OK. You can get away with it."