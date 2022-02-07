Are at-home COVID-19 tests accurate? What to know about rapid antigen tests

While false negatives are possible, at-home tests can still be “a useful tool to have in your COVID-19 arsenal,” Landon adds.

If you start to develop symptoms and test positive on a rapid antigen test, Landon says, then “you have COVID-19.” And you don’t even need to get a lab test. If you’re symptomatic and test negative on an at-home test, you should isolate and try to get a PCR test or take an antigen test again the next day.

“If you’re unclear about what your test result says, isolate and repeat the test in six to 12 hours,” Landon writes. “You’ll likely see a clearer line on the test strip next time.”

If you don’t have symptoms but want to test before seeing people, at-home tests can reduce “but not eliminate” risk, Landon advises.

“Make sure everyone who’s attending an event uses an at-home test as close as possible to the time they’re gathering and understands that a negative test doesn’t guarantee safety or completely prevent exposure,” she writes.

Are some at-home COVID tests better than others?