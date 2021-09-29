Area churches help nourish children in need through backpack program

“The supplies were an extra bonus. They are always there for us when we have a need,” Thackston said. “Getting things from the church means a lot to the children. It brings happiness to them in a time when there doesn’t seem to be a lot of happiness.”

In addition to food and school supplies, the congregation provides money so all children can purchase books during the school’s annual book fair.

Another recent donation by St. John was 1,200 face masks for students and staff who needed or wanted them for protection against COVID-19.

Teachers and staff are not forgotten either, Hout said, noting they receive snacks during the annual Teacher Appreciation Week and other times throughout the year.

“At the start of the school year, they welcome us back with snacks, now individually wrapping the items because of COVID,” said Nancy Mark, Ph.D., who has served as Douglass’s principal since 2015. “They bring teacher supplies such as pens and tape. They do a lot for Douglass all year. At random times, they let us know that they support us. They always ask what we need and how they can help. We are just so pleased and appreciate all the support from St. John Methodist Church, the pastor and the members have shown us so much love.”