Area churches help nourish children in need through backpack program

EDEN
The 363 students at Douglass Elementary School have special guardian angels providing food for the backpacks some take home every Friday.
St. John United Methodist Church has been contributing food to fill the backpacks with nutritious foods for the past eight years, said new pastor, the Rev. Joe Hout, who assumed his duties July 1.
Each week, children who otherwise might not have enough food to eat at home, are given backpacks filled with an array of healthy foods to get them through the weekend. Approximately 33 children receive the backpacks. The food from the church is packed in individual bags and ready to zip into packs.
“It takes the whole village made up of different denominations to care for the Douglass students,” Hout said after making a recent weekly delivery.
St. John receives financial support from Spray United Methodist, St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic, First Baptist, Sunny Home Baptist and Rising Star Missionary Baptist churches, all of Eden.
On this recent delivery day, not only was food delivered but school counselor Connie Thackston was delighted to discover school supplies, such as composition books, crayons, pencils and packs of paper, among the bags of food.
“Oh, this is great,” she said, as she looked at a box filled with packs of notebook paper.
“The supplies were an extra bonus. They are always there for us when we have a need,” Thackston said. “Getting things from the church means a lot to the children. It brings happiness to them in a time when there doesn’t seem to be a lot of happiness.”
In addition to food and school supplies, the congregation provides money so all children can purchase books during the school’s annual book fair.
Another recent donation by St. John was 1,200 face masks for students and staff who needed or wanted them for protection against COVID-19.
Teachers and staff are not forgotten either, Hout said, noting they receive snacks during the annual Teacher Appreciation Week and other times throughout the year.
“At the start of the school year, they welcome us back with snacks, now individually wrapping the items because of COVID,” said Nancy Mark, Ph.D., who has served as Douglass’s principal since 2015. “They bring teacher supplies such as pens and tape. They do a lot for Douglass all year. At random times, they let us know that they support us. They always ask what we need and how they can help. We are just so pleased and appreciate all the support from St. John Methodist Church, the pastor and the members have shown us so much love.”
Hout is the liaison between the school and church, helping the congregation to understand the needs of the school and community.