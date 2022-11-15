Area health systems limit visitation to stem spread of respiratory viruses, COVID-19 still around

Out of concern for the health and well-being of the community, and due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children, several North Carolina health systems, including Cone Health, are placing new limitations on visitors.

Cone, which operates Rockingham County's Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, asks that no child under 12 years old visit hospitalized patients. The restrictions go into effect Nov. 16 at 7 a.m. and extend to the following health systems in addition to Cone:

Atrium Health

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

CaroMont Health

Novant Health

Randolph Health

Masks are still required for all visitors throughout these health care systems' facilities.

Individuals 13 years and older who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough, should not visit patients being treated at area hospitals. However, people who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction.

Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member. In these instances, parents should work with their care team to make special arrangements.

Area health systems also remind the community to continue taking measures that are known to limit the spread of respiratory viruses, Cone Health experts said in a news release.

Health officials strongly encourage people to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and most importantly, get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 — including the latest COVID-19 fall booster shot known as the bivalent booster — to best protect against illness heading into the holiday season.

Over the past 90 days, Rockingham County has recorded 1,849 new COVID-19 infections. Reported infections have declined to around 60 per week in early November, compared to a rate of 229 new cases with 50 reinfections recorded the week ending Aug. 6.

During the week ending Oct. 29, county health officials tallied 64 new cases of COVID-19 and six reinfections, while during the week ending Nov. 5, 61 new infections were recorded with five reinfections. Six deaths were also added to the toll during the three-month span, bringing the county's pandemic casualties to 318.

Of the 1,849 infected over the past 90 days, the highest number of the sick — 542— were aged 25-49. The next highest demographic to get sick were 50-64 with 381 infections. Women reported 1,086 of the infections while men diagnosed numbered 762.

Doctors remind that in addition to protecting against infection, both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines can protect against the downstream effects of those infections, such as heart attack and stroke. People who are at high-risk for complications — particularly those with diabetes, high blood pressure or heart and lung problems — are more likely to experience a heart attack or stroke in the weeks following a flu or COVID-19 infection, experts explained in the release.

As always, patients are asked to only visit the emergency department if they are experiencing a serious or life-threatening illness or injury. Those who need medical attention for more routine cough, fever, fatigue and other flu-like symptoms should contact their primary care provider. Other options include urgent care centers and virtual visits that are offered by each of the health systems.

Some hospitals and health systems may have additional restrictions on visitors in certain areas. For example, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Hospital does not permit visitors under the age of 18, except in special situations.

For current visitor restrictions at each health system, please visit the following:

Cone Health: ConeHealth.com/Visitors

Atrium Health: AtriumHealth.org/Flu

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist: WakeHealth.edu/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions

CaroMont Health: CaroMontHealth.org/Covid

Novant Health: NovantHealth.org/VisitorRestrictions

Randolph Health: RandolphHealth.org/about-us/coronavirus-updates/visitation/