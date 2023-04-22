GREENSBORO —Cone Health will soon hold a lifeguard certification class. The course will allow participants to qualify for many lifeguard positions, according to a news release from the health system.

The traditional job of summer for many young people was heavily impacted by the pandemic. Last year, nearly one-third of pools nationwide had reduced hours or were force to closed due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Lifeguards are able to work at public and private pools throughout the area.

The City of Greensboro pays $15.95 an hour for lifeguards, High Point Parks and Recreation pays up to 18.50 an hour depending on the position, The City of Burlington Parks and Recreation Department pays $12.50-$14 an hour, and Rockingham County pools pay roughly the same.

Lifeguards become certified by taking a course to ensure they have the skills needed for this potentially life-saving work.

Cone Health's is 4-day certification class runs May 10-13. Students must be at least 16 and must complete a swimming test before the class. The cost of the class is $250.

The certification class will be held at Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway.

Those interested can call Laura Brown to schedule the swimming test and enroll in the certification class. Reach her at 336-890-2985.