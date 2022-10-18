Areas newest winery brings muscadine vintages to Rockingham and Stokes countians

MADISON — Muscadine wine and live music, along with a cozy barn wedding and event venue make Dragon Glass Winery a hit among locals in Rockingham and Stokes counties.

The newest area vineyard has featured well-received beach music evenings and boasts a tasting room, open daily, as well as an outside covered area for live entertainment, nuptials, receptions and other special events.

While the vibe is cozy, the space is vast with 2,500 square feet for the tasting room and event hall and 2,400 square feet for the covered wedding venue, outdoor patio, vineyards and lakefront.

Patrons click glasses with sweet and aromatic red and white vintages from the muscadines that grow along the nearby 5 acre vineyard. And craft brews are also on tap.

For more information about Dragon Glass Winery, visit https://www.dragonglasswinery.com/.