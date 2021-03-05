Arrested: Greensboro pastor who allegedly assaulted multiple juveniles over a decade

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff's investigators, in a joint operation with Guilford County and federal authorities, arrested Albert Lopez, 54, of Greensboro on Friday for multiple sexual assaults since 2011.

Lopez, of 1800 Rankin Mill Rd. in Greensboro, allegedly sexually assaulted multiple juveniles over the decade, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The head pastor at Iglesia Bautista Puerta Abierta Church in McLeansville, Lopez faces charges including five counts of second-degree rape, five counts of second-degree sex offense, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

None of Lopez's crimes is believed to have taken place at the church, authorities said in the release.

Authorities did not release the names of Lopez's accusers as a matter of privacy law.

Rockingham County investigators worked with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation among other agencies.

Lopez is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $3 million secured bond.