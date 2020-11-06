Art in the Garden announces Handmade Holidays Virtual Marketplace

REIDSVILLE — In 2020 many artists are turning to online sales. Art in the Garden is supporting our local artist community with an online holiday market to showcase the creative work available for gifts and enjoyment. Please join us in supporting our local Rockingham Community artists in a centralized shopping location.

The Handmade Holidays Virtual Marketplace will be live Nov. 30-Dec. 31. Items will be sorted by categories (your work may be in more than one category, for example). Artists will be able to feature brief bios and contact information on the marketplace site. Art in the Garden asks that all items for sale are displayed exclusively through the website to avoid confusion.

The website promotes local sales and provides Rockingham County with a central location for handmade, creative art, music, literature, craft, personal care and gourmet food items. And with the pandemic making it impossible to hold local holiday and craft festivals, online sales provides locals who want to support community art, an easy and safe way to shop.

Artists who wish to participate will need to submit a small fee to offset administrative and website expenses, as well as the cost of advertising in local publications and on Facebook.