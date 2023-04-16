EDEN — Visitors to the second annual RoCo Makers Market on April 29 will meet husband and wife artisans with a legacy of helping some of the world’s most vulnerable — child victims of sex trafficking.

Kimberly and Ethan Wheeler, woodworkers who make and sell handsome keepsake gun boxes for collectors, spent years living in Thailand where they helped at-risk youth and youngsters who had been trafficked for sex.

One of 50 vendors slated to sell handcrafted items at the market at Eden’s First Presbyterian Church, the Wheelers call their business Chapter and Verse Studios.

They use their business as a way to finance their non-profit, the Phoenix Alliance, that helps those who have been ensnared in the sex trafficking industry.

“Our family survives on some direct support and sales from this home business,’’ Kimberly Wheeler said. “So we mean it when we say we literally could not keep helping kids without you,” she said.

The RocCo Makers Market goes beyond simply being a vendor fair, she said.

Ingrid McCraw, who co-owns the event with Leslie Wyatt, said: “Its purpose is to give back to the community at large.”

Natives of Idaho, the Wheelers met while attending a Baptist youth program while both were enrolled at Boise State University, they said.

He worked in commercial audio visual systems until 2015 and she worked at home to raise the couple’s four children: Allie, 20, Emily, 18, Ryan, 16, and Samantha, 13.

A fifth child is Ryan’s 150-pound St. Bernard service dog. The gentle giant of a canine aids Ryan, who is autistic, with every day tasks, the family said.

How the Wheelers became interested in the war on sex trafficking

The seed was planted for becoming involved with the sex-trafficking program in 2008 at a worship conference in San Diego where Ethan Wheeler saw a presentation on sex trafficking.

“It turned our lives upside down,” he said. “It burned a hole in us for along time.”

Then about 2014, they discovered Destiny Rescue and set a goal for it to become a major part of their lives. “We had talked about how we could do something to make difference in sex child trafficking,’’ Kimberly Wheeler said. And the couple volunteered and helped with small local events before asking for a position overseas.

After a couple of months, Ethan Wheeler was offered a position in Thailand, which he accepted in 2016.

The couple’s move to a foreign country meant they had to divest of a five-bedroom house, their furnishings and their cars.

All they had left was an 8x10-foot storage unit to hold lifetimes of memories.

Their work in Thailand was enlightening and rewarding and taught them many helping skills to bring back to the states.

And by late 2018, the Wheelers returned to the U.S. to begin working with young people in peril due to the sex trafficking epidemic.

“We were looking for a state where there was a significant problem with trafficking young people and teens,” Kimberly Wheeler said, noting North Carolina was ranked the state with the sixth highest problem in the nation with human trafficking, much of which involved minors.

And because the state’s largest city, Charlotte, is situated between New York City and Miami — other big problem areas, the Tar Heel state seemed ideal.

They eventually lived in Winston-Salem while scouting a longterm home. Soon, Kimberly Wheeler found a “great house” in Eden.

“The cost was amazing and it was perfect for our family and had room for us to start the (woodworking) business in the basement,” Kimberly said.

In 2019, just before COVID-19 hit, they made their move to Rockingham County.

Ethan Wheeler had begun woodworking while in Winston-Salem, but after moving to Eden, he and his wife expanded their efforts to help pay expenses as the pandemic put them in a financial squeeze.

“Both our dads were war dads, so one year we built some flags for them and our parents loved them,’’ Kimberly Wheeler said of the handpainted plaques. “(Ethan’s) mother convinced them to put “In God We Trust” on the flags.’’

Using an online sales platform,“We sold hundreds that first year,” Ethan Wheeler said. “At the time, we still didn’t know many people in North Carolina, but were boxing them up and shipping them to people in Idaho.’’

Soon, the flag sideline started drying up, and the Wheelers decided to adapt. They would use the same wooden flag design from plaques to adorn the top lid of the concealment door of a keepsake gun case.

The cases were a hit.

The most popular is 18 x 9 1/2 inches and made for use as a concealment case for people with handguns.

“We thought people would want larger cases, but we sell far more of the smaller ones,” his wife said.

The couple also offer a Thin Blue Line motif box for law enforcement. Wheeler said he spends about two hours on each piece and prices range from $150- around $300.

These days, the Wheelers have a good following and sell quite a few products, but the most popular is the large locked gun cases.

Building has become a family affair.

The girls have a laser engraver so the Wheelers “hire our daughters to help them with computer graphics,’’ the couple said.

“We pour our heart and soul into every handmade item we sell,’’ Ethan Wheeler said. “Often the whole family is involved, from our youngest daughter to our veteran fathers, who help build our American flags,” Ethan said.

“You will find our build quality and attention to detail to be better than most, and probably better than it needs to be,’’ hes said. “But it is important to us that we give you our best, because we are so grateful for the work your purchase enables us to do.’’