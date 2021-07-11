Artist creates community conversations through murals in Eden

Soaring temperatures and rain showers didn’t thwart the efforts of artists working to complete a mural on The Boulevard by their June 25 deadline.
Just days before heading back to school in Mexico, mural designer and artist John Mark Daniel and a group of volunteers put the finishing touches on the mural at the intersection of The Boulevard and Irving Street.
“I thought it would be neat to have a mural on each of the main streets in Eden — Draper, Washington Street and Spray,” Daniel explained when asked the reason behind this mural.
Depicting the history of The Boulevard, the mural features the last Spray license plate (from 1967 when the towns of Leaksville, Spray and Draper were consolidated to become Eden), a World War II ration stamps page, the Spray Cotton Mill, The Mill Whistle, Charlie Poole and The Carolina Ramblers, an old picture of the Grant Theater and The Boulevard, and a 1922 map which Daniel found in the N.C. Archives.
He also went through archives on Leaksville.com and made a digital collage from photos he found there.
After receiving an Artist Support Grant from the N.C. Arts Council, Daniel contacted Eden Planning and Community Development Specialist Randy Hunt in December about additional funding from the city.
Hunt sent the young artist pictures of four possible walls and Daniel chose the wall at 241 Events on the Boulevard, belonging to April Blackstock.
Once Daniel completed the sketch, he submitted it to Blackstock and the city for approval.
During this process, Daniel was enrolled at Universidad de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, where he earned a scholarship to work, so everything was done virtually.
On June 9, Daniel came home to paint the mural.
He designed the mural in Photoshop, then projected it on the wall at night to trace the mural with china markers.
“They don’t wash off because of rain but they also don’t bleed through paint,” he explained.
That first night, June 16, he worked alone, so he advertised on Facebook for help. Former Leaksville Spray School art teacher Bret Hart was one of the first to respond. Hart worked every day on the mural, as did Olga Diaz. Others who assisted were Rebecca McMannes Wells and Ashlyn Price.
They began painting the second day using Behr paints, which other muralists say is one of the better brands for mural painting.
“We mainly just went from background to foreground,” Daniel said, noting he spent at least seven hours working every day. Usually, he started about 9 a.m., taking a break in the afternoon and coming back about 5 p.m.
People often stopped by and gave positive — and some negative — comments, Daniel said, noting some residents thought The Boulevard was not in Spray, but Daniel was quick to point out that, originally, it was a part of Spray.
“It was actually a really nice opportunity,” Diaz said, adding she got to work with some amazing artists. Having moved to Eden in 2001 from Mexico, Diaz said the mural was a wonderful opportunity for people like her to learn the history of the area.
“I was really happy with how the mural turned out,” Daniel said on June 27 from the airport while awaiting his flight back to Mexico. “Every time we plan one of these community murals, the process goes more smoothly and the designs are better.”
Hart said in a Facebook post during the sketching process that it was wonderful to see N.C. Arts provide such opportunities.
“John Mark’s photo-collage has a cool, Rauchenberg-y quality to it and I’m looking forward to volunteering when colors are applied,” Hart said.
Hart admitted it was “hot and blindingly bright in the direct sun,” but fun, too.
“Now that’s Spray,” Eden native Sam Lewis wrote, noting the first Spray car tag from 1951 was painted on the Cook Block and now the last Spray tag is depicted on The Boulevard.
The mural is the second of three Daniel has planned for Eden. The original one was done in Draper in 2019, shortly after Daniel graduated from Carlisle School in Martinsville. It is on Main Street and a prominent feature is the Railroad Café but it also brings in the community’s love of racing.
“That was my first mural after school,” Daniel said. His older sister, Emily Jarrell, put him in touch with Hunt and Daniel asked what walls were available.
“I really wanted to paint one in Draper,” the son of Dr. Terry and Cheryl Daniel of Eden said. “Draper is sort of ignored at times.”
Last September before moving to Mexico, Daniel did another mural at the U Hill Wall Mural Festival in Durham where he lived for a year. That one is called “To My Ancestors,” based on a poem by native American Vivette Jeffries-Logan, who lives there. She gave Daniel permission to use the poem about her ancestors from the Occaneechi band of the Saponi nation.
In late summer, Daniel will return home to do one about the history of Leaksville on Washington Street. He hopes to have it finished before Riverfest in mid-September.
As a child, Daniel attended an Eden art school operated by Bonnie Luckie.
“We were doing sunflower paintings and she thought the one I did was pretty good,” Daniel recalled. “She saw that I enjoyed making art and offered to give me private weekly art lessons.”
When he was about 11, the Luckies moved so Daniel began lessons with Kathy Brown in Stoneville, continuing those until he graduated from high school.
“Most of my experience is in community art,” he said. One mural endeavor was in Costa Rica where he lived for six months while at Wheaton College. He painted three small murals in the neighborhood where he was living in San Jose.
“We did art lessons for a few months but the main thing we did was murals with elementary school children behind their playgrounds.”
He earned his bachelor of arts degree in community art and Spanish from Wheaton College in Illinois in 2019. When he told a professor he wanted to attend grad school, she recommended he look at schools in Latin America because it was much less expensive.
“Since I spoke Spanish, she thought it would be a cool experience,” he said, noting he obtained a scholarship through the Mexican government and hopes to earn his degree in December 2022.
“I think it is a great representation for The Boulevard,” Hunt said of Daniel’s latest work. “I think it embraces our history. And it creates a conversation about the history. Some people remember it one way; some people remember it the way it is told. It’s kind of neat to see how Spray is tied into the boulevard.”