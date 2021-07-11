Artist creates community conversations through murals in Eden

“That was my first mural after school,” Daniel said. His older sister, Emily Jarrell, put him in touch with Hunt and Daniel asked what walls were available.

“I really wanted to paint one in Draper,” the son of Dr. Terry and Cheryl Daniel of Eden said. “Draper is sort of ignored at times.”

Last September before moving to Mexico, Daniel did another mural at the U Hill Wall Mural Festival in Durham where he lived for a year. That one is called “To My Ancestors,” based on a poem by native American Vivette Jeffries-Logan, who lives there. She gave Daniel permission to use the poem about her ancestors from the Occaneechi band of the Saponi nation.

In late summer, Daniel will return home to do one about the history of Leaksville on Washington Street. He hopes to have it finished before Riverfest in mid-September.

As a child, Daniel attended an Eden art school operated by Bonnie Luckie.

“We were doing sunflower paintings and she thought the one I did was pretty good,” Daniel recalled. “She saw that I enjoyed making art and offered to give me private weekly art lessons.”

When he was about 11, the Luckies moved so Daniel began lessons with Kathy Brown in Stoneville, continuing those until he graduated from high school.