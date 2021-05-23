Artist Selected for Piece at Cone Health MedCenter for Women

GREENSBORO – Artist Ilasahai Prouty has been tapped by Cone Health to create a major public art piece for its patients on the MedCenter for Women campus.
Prouty was chosen by a committee of ArtsGreensboro and Cone Health stakeholders, according to a press release from the health care system.
“I’m thrilled to have the chance to go forward with this proposal and that Cone Health and ArtsGreensboro chose a socially engaged project for their signature art,” said Prouty. “I’m honored to have the chance to focus on art and healing with folks in the Greensboro community.”
The piece for MedCenter for Women is being done in the spirit of a sewing bee. Prouty’s project will connect a diverse group of women to create art that embodies the goal of Cone Health: To have a place that is welcoming of all women regardless of their stage of life, status, background or health condition.
Women in the communities served by Cone Health will be invited to learn how to make patterned paper and to share photographs of health and health care in their lives.
Using the materials, Prouty will build a large collage, weaving together the painted papers and the photographs. This quilt-based composition, titled “Gathering,” will echo the many sewing circles that have connected women through creativity, conversation and handwork.
“Women walk through our doors with diverse life experiences and backgrounds,” said Cone Health Director Walidah Karim-Rhoades. “We want women to experience art in this unexpected place, as art has the ability to empower, heal, transform and provide connection – which aligns beautifully with the intent of MedCenter for Women.”
Prouty is an associate professor of art at Appalachian State University. She was a resident artist at the Penland School of Craft in Penland, N.C., and has exhibited her art throughout the nation. Prouty prides herself on using art to lift, question, connect, give power and to learn, she said.
The $300,000 project is funded through philanthropic support of Cone Health and should be completed by September, the release said.
MedCenter for Women opened May 3 at 930 Third Street here. It is a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility offering innovative medical care and a variety of support services providing increased health care access for all women.