Artist to share design for final Downtown Greenway cornerstone

Now it’s one of only four Green Book sites in the state still in operation. Natalie Pass-Miller operates it, hosting Sunday brunch and private gatherings.

Greenway planners are now adding a public parking area on nearby Plott Street for both the greenway and the Magnolia House.

Bailey also sees a connection between the Underground Railroad and the Magnolia House — “thinking about places that people traveled when they couldn’t stay at certain places,” he said.

A Y-shaped concrete walkway on the site resembles the shape of a Dogon ladder, used by the indigenous people of Mali.

Peck sees Bailey somewhere using tabby — oyster shells mixed with concrete material used to create walls. It was often found in slave cabins, she said.

He’ll also likely use old granite curbing that the city has salvaged from older streets, Peck said.

Bailey talks about adding jazz music, poetry and spoken word somehow to the site. Visitors would be able to hear it on their smartphones, Peck said.

Bailey said he doesn’t have a title for his cornerstone yet.

After Wednesday’s Zoom presentation, he will continue working on the design.