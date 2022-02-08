Arts briefs: Theatre, concerts and art exhibits

Theater
Spirit Gum Theatre Company returns to the indoor stage for the first time in a while with their production of Chiara Atik’s comedy “Bump” at Mountcastle Forum, Rhodes Arts Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
The play features three stories. The Vasquez family part is based on the true story of Jorge Odón, a car mechanic who invented a birthing device in his garage. The next is a message board on which pregnant women connect, vent and share their experiences of pregnancy. The third is about a young woman giving birth in colonial times with the assistance of a midwife.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13. The play is about 90 minutes with no intermission.
Tickets are $15 for general admission at spiritgumtheatre.com.
Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test within 72 hours is required. Masks are required.
Visit spiritgumtheatre.com.
Concert
Grammy Award-winning, multi-instrumentalist Sam Bush and his band will return to the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
The show is part of the Surry Arts Council’s Blue Ridge and Beyond Series. The Earle is the halfway point on Bush’s 2022 tour, with 28 dates spanning through September.
An originator of the progressive bluegrass movement, often called the “Father of Newgrass,” and member of the groundbreaking band New Grass Revival, Sam Bush is an International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame member, four-time Mandolin Player of the Year and a multi-Grammy winner.
Tickets are $55-$80 at 336-786-7998, www.surryarts.org or at Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford St. For additional information, call the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or contact marianna@surryarts.org.
Visit www.surryarts.org or www.sambush.com.
Concert
Salem Band will hold its Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hanes Auditorium in the Elberson FAC, Salem College.
Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” will begin this special performance, along with music by John Williams, Kimberly Archer, Robert Russell Bennett, Leroy Anderson and more.
Featuring the world premiere of “Prelude and Toccata” by Patrick Burns, this was commissioned by Salem Band for its 250th Anniversary. The featured soloist is Elijah Van Camp-Goh, winner of our Student Trombone Competition. Mayor Allen Joines will make a special proclamation.
Eileen Young is music director/conductor.
The concert is free.
Vaccine or negative PCR test proof and masks are required for all attending.
Go to salembands.org.
Exhibit
The Yadkin Arts Council will start the new year with its artist member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The exhibition will be on display through March 4 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This show will kick off a year of rotating gallery exhibits, featuring a variety of mediums, themes and artists. The theme of “The Colors of Winter” is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, as well as the colors associated with these reflections. An artist member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
For more information about becoming an artist member, visit yadkinarts.org/artist-memberships, or email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
Film
“Black Ice,” an interactive, virtual reality short film created at the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, has been selected to screen at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) on March 13-15.
The project, created by writer/producer Arif Khan, extended reality (XR) developer Lawrence Yip and programmer/technical artist Darren Woodland Jr., was developed during the Immersive Storytelling Residency in the Media and Emerging Technology Lab (METL) at UNCSA.
“Black Ice” is set in the cyberpunk future, as a young woman visits a memory editor to suppress a dark memory of a murder she committed. However, the more the editor alters the memory, the more she finds herself wanting to kill again. “Black Ice” is a single-player, cinematic VR experience that explores the dangerous power of memories and how much they make up who we are, for better or worse.
“Black Ice” will be shown as part of the XR Experience at SXSW, an exhibition that showcases outstanding immersive projects by international producers. It was selected as one of just 29 films from hundreds of applicants, and it is the first film created at UNCSA to be accepted for screening at SXSW.
“The School of Filmmaking is very proud of the artists who created ‘Black Ice’ and the creativity that caught this significant festival’s attention,” said Deborah LaVine, Dean of the School of Filmmaking. “Arif, Lawrence and Darren’s work is a wonderful representation of the audacious and bold filmmaking possible in the interactive space, and the innovative work that is supported and cultivated at UNCSA.”
Information about 2022 screenings and a complete festival schedule can be found at sxsw.com.
New art
Reynolda House Museum of American Art has announced that Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Baker of Winston-Salem have offered the Museum a portrait of Mrs. Augustus Hemenway by acclaimed portrait artist John Singer Sargent and an untitled drawing by Minnie Evans, a self-taught African American artist from North Carolina.
Sargent’s portrait of Harriet Hemenway will join another painting by the artist at Reynolda. His portrait of the Marchesa Laura Spinola Núñez del Castillo from 1903 is on long-term loan from Museum founder Barbara Babcock Millhouse.
The works will be on view in the library of the historic house beginning Feb. 15.
Reynolda House is at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The museum will open to the public on Feb. 1 with a new season of programs and exhibitions, including “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite.”
Go to reynolda.org.
New exhibit
“Not Untitled” is a new series of artwork by Chris Flory that will run through Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Flory’s work falls into an ambiguous space — they are semi-representational, depicting things that are not real and yet not entirely abstract.
A native of Philadelphia, Flory earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Philadelphia College of Art and a Master of Fine Arts from UNC-Greensboro. Flory has been a member of Artworks Gallery since 1993. She lives in Winston-Salem with her husband and their two feline friends.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
New exhibit
“Art From the Heart” is a new group exhibition by gallery members that will run through Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit is an all-members show of handmade work that celebrates February — the month that reminds of romance. The works feature mediums including gelatin prints, photography, painting, ceramics and more.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Genealogy
High Point Museum will host a virtual four-part series about genealogy research called “I Am Black History” at 11 a.m. Saturdays in February.
The sessions will be:
Feb. 12: Angela Roach Roberson — “A Snapshot of Color and Wealth” about the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism.
Feb. 19: Marcellaus Joiner — “Using Social Media for Genealogy.”
Feb. 26: The Black GenEx Genealogy Experience — a three-hour program that features basic methods, resources and tools used for research of the ancestry of African American families.
The sessions are free and open to the public.
Visit highpointnc.gov.