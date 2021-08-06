ArtsGreensboro proposes $7.5 million fund to boost creative economy

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro has proposed a pioneering plan to help Guilford County’s creative economy.
Laura Way, president and chief executive officer of the local arts council, has suggested creating a $7.5 million fund financed equally by the city, county and ArtsGreensboro.
She and the High Point Arts Council propose that the city and county use $2.5 million each from their American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocation.
Over the next two years, Greensboro will receive $59.4 million; Guilford County, $104.3 million.
ArtsGreensboro would raise its $2.5 million share over three years.
The money would help the creative sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled live performances and exhibitions worldwide.
It would give hundreds of artists, arts groups and those in related creative work the tools and resources to become financially stronger, survive and thrive, according to the proposal.
“For the creative sector, 2020 was nearly a knockout blow,” Way wrote to the city and county. “The pandemic exacerbated an already fragile ecosystem, and recovery will be tenuous without investment.”
Under the “New Creative Investment” plan, the $7.5 million would provide more than grants.
ArtsGreensboro wants to build organizations’ resiliency and capacity — their ability to deliver their mission.
That could include strengthening shared services and collaborations, professional and organizational development and comprehensive marketing, to attract new generations of audiences and supporters.
The American Rescue Plan also emphasizes supporting women-led and Black, Indigenous and People of Color organizations.
The city and county have begun the process of deciding how they will use the federal dollars they will receive.
Council member Nancy Hoffmann and county Commissioner Kay Cashion support ArtsGreensboro’s proposal.
Skip Alston, who chairs the county Board of Commissioners, said they’re not committing to anything yet.
Alston said that they have to hold three public hearings, and there may be other projects that take precedence.
But he’s not ruling anything out either.
“We did give them $700,000 this year from the CARES money,” Alston said, referring to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. “We don’t want to commit any funds right now for any project until we hear from our community.”
Mayor Nancy Vaughan had a similar response in a text message to the News & Record.
“I understand the positive financial and cultural impact that the arts have on our community,” she wrote. “We will be evaluating this request and many others over the next few months.”
A 2017 national study found that, in Guilford County, the nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $162.2 million in annual economic activity through spending by organizations and their audiences.
That amount consists of nearly $67.1 million spent by organizations in 2015 and an estimated $95.1 million spent by audiences, excluding the cost of admission.
That supported the equivalent of 5,963 full-time jobs and generated nearly $15.6 million in government revenue.
Those numbers declined when COVID-19 hit.
A May assessment of 21 arts groups found that 19 had at least one year with an operating deficit, and 11 projected one for 2021.
Since March 2020, ArtsGreensboro has provided nearly $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief grants to artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations. The money came from federal, state and county governments — including $700,000 from the county — and ArtsGreensboro itself.
It also long has raised money to provide grants and other services to local arts groups, artists and teachers.
In the fiscal year ending June 30, ArtsGreensboro raised $1,410,122, said Catena Bergevin, the organization’s development director.
That consists of $903,620 for the annual ArtsFund drive — about 10% short of its $1 million goal, and $506,502 for the Re-entry and Reinvent Campaign — slightly higher than its $500,000 goal, Bergevin said.
The ArtsFund provides grants to Greensboro organizations, artists and teachers. The Re-entry and Reinvent Campaign is designed to help arts organizations and artists survive the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually reopen their stages.
As they reopen their stages, they will incur added costs.
The coronavirus delta variant could revive fears about being in crowds.
“Organizations are going to have to continue to figure out how they deliver content via a computer or YouTube or whatever it is and do it in person,” Way said. “When you are trying to do both, that costs money.”
For the next year or so, ArtsGreensboro will focus on building organizations’ capacity through relief grants, Way said.
Way talks about how investing in the creative economy brings returns for the community.
One example, she says, is the Greensboro Science Center.
In 2009, voters approved a $20 million bond to enhance and expand the Greensboro Science Center. Another $20 million was raised privately, Science Center officials said.
Since then, its attendance has grown from 250,000 to 435,000 in 2017, according to the report from ArtsGreensboro and the High Point Arts Council. And its economic impact increased from $11.5 million to $77 million in that time. Attendance has climbed even higher since, hitting 445,646 in 2019, the Science Center reported previously.
“Municipal investment led to private investment, which led to economic development, impact and success,” the arts groups said in their report.
As for the proposed $7.5 million fund, part of ArtsGreensboro’s $2.5 million portion could be reserved for microloans (low-interest loans that could be forgiven) or big ideas for transformative projects, Way said.
Way said she is optimistic about raising that money “if I and my colleagues and the people who are invested in Greensboro’s growth and vitality say, ‘We need to invest in our creative economy to drive the outcomes we want: increased tourism, attracting new businesses that bring higher-wage jobs, addressing equity and inclusion, helping our under-resourced communities and neighborhoods achieve better outcomes.’”
Jeffrey Carlson is among local arts leaders who supports Way’s idea.
Carlson leads The Choral Arts Collective. The nonprofit organization results from the recent merger of Bel Canto Company professional choral ensemble and the Greensboro Youth Chorus under one new umbrella organization.
It has been 18 months since Bel Canto’s last subscription concert and the youth chorus’ last classes and rehearsals, Carlson said.
“It will take time to rebuild youth chorus enrollment and Bel Canto concert audiences,” he said. “And unfortunately, it seems very possible that COVID-19 will cause additional setbacks in reopening. That will mean a lag between the expiration of other relief funding available up to now and the recovery of those earned revenue streams.”
The investment from ArtsGreensboro, the city and county, Carlson said, “will help us remain focused outwardly on our priorities of creating inclusive, intergenerational and world-class programming, rather than concerns over our short-term ability to operate.”
