As Boy Scout sex abuse claims deepen, Greensboro churches among the entangled

GREENSBORO — In July 2021, the Boy Scouts of America reached a $850 million settlement with thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children.

The epic settlement, involving 84,000 people who claimed abuse as far back as the 1960s, rocked the reputation of the iconic organization, which was already reeling from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But as the Boy Scouts try to put the scandal behind them, allegations of sexual abuse aren't over. And for local organizations that partnered with them with over the years, their problems are just beginning.

The files in the Guilford County Courthouse tell the stories of trusting children who claim adults preyed on their nature through local chapters of the Boy Scouts. Dozens of new lawsuits have been filed against the 112-year-old organization and these groups as victims make a claim for compensation.

As more plaintiffs become involved, it further drags down the beleaguered Boy Scouts and, by association, the local groups affiliated with them. In many cases, the guilt or innocence of these groups isn't clear. Neither is their culpability. Most of the claims are decades old.

One recent suit filed is against the Old North State Council, which covers Alamance, Davie, Davidson, Caswell, Guilford, Person, Randolph, and Rockingham counties.

Another suit filed on March 1 is on behalf of "John Does 1-10" and lists defendants such as: Baptist Children's Home, Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte (whose churches include parts of the Triad), the Congregational United Church of Christ and First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro among others.

Some of the groups allowed the Scouts to meet in their buildings while others started chapters of their own.

Many of the congregations and groups reached this week had not seen the lawsuits, which say the alleged abuse did not necessarily take place on their campuses.

First Presbyterian issued this response after being named: "The conduct described in the complaint is alleged to have occurred more than 35 years ago in the mid-1980s. No details or specifics are provided in the lawsuit other than First Presbyterian serving as a sponsoring organization and meeting place for a Scout troop. The church has zero tolerance for abuse of any kind and supports individuals who have experienced trauma."

Congregational United Church of Christ shared the news with its congregation by email on March 3.

"We had no prior knowledge of a legal action naming our church, and we have received no information from the court or lawyers concerning this matter," according to the email. "The allegations took place 35 years ago. Our church does not tolerate personal abuse of any kind, and we support any individual who has experienced such trauma. We have contacted UCC in Cleveland, the Southern Conference and our insurance agent. We will keep you apprised."

Many of the lawsuits claim local organizations ignored sex abuse or didn't have appropriate safety measures in place for adults interacting with children.

According to one such lawsuit, the lack of oversight allowed alleged abusers to use their "position in the program to groom and to sexually abuse children."

When looking through the files, many of the plaintiffs are simply referred to as "John Doe."

A Feb. 18 filing for "John Does 1-41" against the Boy Scouts and several councils including the Old North State, detail a familiar pattern found in many of the lawsuits.

According to the suit, "John Doe 1" was entrusted to the care, custody, supervision of the Scouts in 1985. "John Doe 34" was allegedly abused by an adult scout leader in 1987 or 1988.

In a lawsuit filed in late December, a former Scout identified as "JA-344 Doe" talks of abuse from an adult at a local church.

"The relationship arose because children were entrusted in his care," according to the filing.