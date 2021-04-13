As Greensboro's United Way looks for its next CEO, the nonprofit's leaders have left a lasting legacy

GREENSBORO — It started as one of those routine moments during the Women in Philanthropy luncheon in May 2013, when awards are handed out before a big-name speaker — in this case Maya Angelou— takes the stage.
“As I was standing up there I was thinking, ‘I can’t leave this stage without saying something about her,’ said Kathy Manning, then an award recipient.
Not to Angelou.
To Michelle. Michelle Gethers-Clark, who at that point was the interim president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Greater Greensboro.
Turning to Gethers-Clark — caught off guard at the back of the stage — Manning said what a lot of people in the audience must have been thinking.
“Hasn’t she brought a new energy to the United Way?” Manning, now a member of Congress, gushed of Gethers-Clark, bringing thunderous applause and a standing ovation.
All Gethers-Clark could do was clasp her hands and bow her head.
Soon after, the local United Way dropped “interim” from Gethers-Clark’s title, and the new president and CEO would go on to chart a new course for the United Way, which doubled-down on reducing poverty in the community.
Gethers-Clark announced last month that she is leaving to serve as the chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility for credit card giant Visa.
The board has since named current Chief Financial Officer Brian Graham as its interim CEO and tapped the Charles Aris Executive Search firm to lead the national search for Gethers-Clark’s replacement.
“We will not pause in partnering with nonprofits, businesses and volunteers on behalf of children and families on their journeys out of poverty,” Graham said in a news release.
It is unclear if Graham or anyone else on staff will apply for the position but board Chairwoman Kimberly B. Gatling said she would not be surprised if there were in-house candidates as well.
“Michelle really focused on leadership development,” Gatling said.
A graduate of N.C. A&T and the University of Virginia, Graham was honored in 2020 by Black Business Ink magazine’s “40 Under 40 Most Influential African Americans in the Piedmont,” which honors individuals from Forsyth and Guilford counties. Greensboro Councilman Justin Outling and Franca Jalloh of Jalloh Upright Services also were honored.
Those selected are “outstanding leaders who are confident, ambitious and achievement oriented,” according to the magazine’s 40 Under 40 announcement. They “help build their community, seek new challenges at work and are not afraid to question authority.” Each awardee was nominated and considered by two selection committees, one in Guilford County and one in Forsyth County.
Since 2019, Graham has managed the nonprofit’s financial, human resources, information and technology, and facility and administration operations. In addition, Graham serves as the executive staff lead on UWGG’s finance, human resources, and strategic planning committees.
Graham has more than 15 years of financial leadership in nonprofit organizations, as well as five years of public accounting experience.
As a community safety net, the United Way has been a major and important voice in the community.
“We’ve had a legacy of great leaders and I’m confident we are going to expand on that,” Gatling said.
During Neil Belenky’s tenure going back to the early 1990s, the Greensboro chapter had been considered one of the most efficiently run United Way agencies, with more than 90 cents of every dollar going back into the community. Belenky, who constantly explored new programs and approaches, some of them national firsts, spent 17 years with the Greensboro chapter and retired in 2008.
The Greensboro nonprofit’s exploration of the power of women’s giving during his tenure caught on in local communities across the country and fundamentally changed women’s philanthropy.
The women’s version of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society for big donors has raised more than a billion dollars.
Belenky was replaced by Keith Barsuhn during what was dubbed “the economic hurricane.” As United Way-funded services were needed more than ever, some of the largest corporate donors — with sizeable workplace campaigns — downsized or left the city.
Early on, Barsuhn got a call from a concerned employer who suggested the nonprofit lead an urgent one-time public appeal for cash to offset the increased burden on emergency-assistance agencies.
Shelters were overwhelmed after an early start to brutally cold weather. And the near-collapse of the banking and housing markets tipped the balance for some people who were barely making it.
Emergency assistance workers found some of these people just needed help paying their power bill to stay in their homes.
The reputation of the United Way, the employer said, could make it happen.
“From the first phone call to rolling it out was a total of 10 days,” Barsuhn said at the time.
“Operation Greensboro Cares” ended up raising $400,000 in three weeks. It also helped establish winter emergency shelters in local houses of worship, where the homeless continue to receive not only shelter but also source of help in getting back on their feet.
Gethers-Clark made reducing poverty the hallmark of leading the United Way of Greater Greensboro.
About 20% of Greensboro residents live in poverty.
Her team launched The Family Success Center, a pilot program with almost $1.6 million in investment by community leaders, groups and foundations, that focuses on the challenges families face working their way out of poverty.
An outcome report compared families participating in the program with other families in similar circumstances not participating. Statistics showed greater success among those in the pilot program with obtaining jobs, earning GEDs and gaining financial independence.
Since taking leadership of the agency, her team has generated and distributed $90 million in revenue to social programs focused on producing positive life, health and economic outcomes for children and families across Guilford County.
And in December, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott included the United Way in a list of 384 recipients to share in a $4.1 billion investment designed to lift local children and families out of poverty. The United Way will receive $10 million over three years — the largest donation in the agency’s 99-year-history.
“Her vision of focusing the United Way on reducing poverty was bold and courageous,” said Walker Sanders, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. “It has led the United Way in a direction that will continue to positively impact hundreds and hundreds of families in our community.”