As Greensboro's United Way looks for its next CEO, the nonprofit's leaders have left a lasting legacy

GREENSBORO — It started as one of those routine moments during the Women in Philanthropy luncheon in May 2013, when awards are handed out before a big-name speaker — in this case Maya Angelou— takes the stage.

“As I was standing up there I was thinking, ‘I can’t leave this stage without saying something about her,’ said Kathy Manning, then an award recipient.

Not to Angelou.

To Michelle. Michelle Gethers-Clark, who at that point was the interim president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Turning to Gethers-Clark — caught off guard at the back of the stage — Manning said what a lot of people in the audience must have been thinking.

“Hasn’t she brought a new energy to the United Way?” Manning, now a member of Congress, gushed of Gethers-Clark, bringing thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

All Gethers-Clark could do was clasp her hands and bow her head.

Soon after, the local United Way dropped “interim” from Gethers-Clark’s title, and the new president and CEO would go on to chart a new course for the United Way, which doubled-down on reducing poverty in the community.