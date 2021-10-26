As N.C. continues to struggle with opioid epidemic, naloxone shortage could lead to thousands of overdose deaths

It was New Year’s Eve. Devin Lyall sat in the back bedroom of her drug dealer’s house.

Her thin fingers fumbled with the syringe. Her fingers weren’t the only frail thing about her — in the past few months she had lost about 40 pounds, leaving her practically skin and bones.

She was using Opana, a strong narcotic, melting the small, circular pills into a liquid that she could inject.

As the dregs of 2012 trickled into the New Year, Lyall didn’t have much hope. It was as if her life was ticking away as quickly as the seconds remaining before midnight.

She was shaking, chills running through her body, yet she was so hot she felt like she was on fire. She kept injecting, hoping it was the relief her body needed.

She woke up later, lying in a hospital bed. Her mother and father stood over her. She wasn’t sure when or how she had gotten there.

Lyall had overdosed.

The drug dealer had called her mother, who rushed her to Wilkes Medical Center. They made it in time for doctors to give Lyall the reversal drug naloxone, saving her life.