As redistricting trial ends, N.C. Supreme Court's ruling this time is for real

WILL DORAN
Lee Newspapers
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments Feb. 2 in a redistricting case that will go a long way toward determining the outcome of elections across the state for the next decade.
The political district maps in question were drawn by GOP lawmakers in late 2021, to be used in every election from 2022 to 2030. The maps would give Republican candidates a big advantage in those elections, in part by packing large numbers of Democrats into a small number of districts.
Even if Democrats won the statewide vote by several points, outside analyses have shown, Republicans would still expect to keep majority control of the state legislature and win 10 of 14 U.S. House of Representatives seats representing North Carolina in Congress.
The GOP won at trial last month. A bipartisan panel of three judges ruled unanimously that while the maps are pro-Republican, they don’t violate the state constitution. However, whether North Carolina’s constitution bans partisan gerrymandering is still a relatively unanswered question — a similar case in 2019 ended with the opposite ruling — so it’s unclear which way the Supreme Court might be leaning.
A ruling is expected quickly, however.
If the justices rule against the legislature and overturn the maps, lawmakers might have only a few days to draw new maps in time for the 2022 primary election, which is currently scheduled for May 17. If the election keeps to that schedule, candidate filing would begin in late February, and any new maps would have to be drawn before then.
Republican lawmakers who drew the maps contend that even if the maps are skewed in their party’s favor, there’s nothing in the state constitution that bans gerrymandering, and so the court has no ability to overturn the maps and order new ones to be drawn.
“If there’s a line between what’s permissible or impermissible, and something is therefore extreme or not extreme, I don’t believe we can even get to the question you’re asking unless the court can provide that line and then decide whether the maps that were passed actually cross that line,” said Phil Strach, an attorney for the Republican lawmakers. “We don’t think that’s been done here.”
Zach Schauf, a lawyer for the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters — one of the left-leaning groups that sued over the maps — said they aren’t asking for representation to be exactly proportionate to the statewide votes for Republicans and Democrats, but rather that maps give voters on both sides of the aisle a fair chance to make their voices heard.
If the maps stand, he said, Republicans would be essentially guaranteed to keep control of state politics even if most people vote for Democratic politicians.
“It is the systematic destruction of majority rule,” Schauf said.
The state Supreme Court has a 4-3 Democratic majority, and all seven justices participated in the case Wednesday. Republicans had asked two of the Democratic justices, Anita Earls and Sam Ervin IV, to recuse themselves and Democrats had asked one of the Republican justices, Phil Berger Jr., to recuse himself. But in the end all decided that they did not have conflicts of interest that would keep them from hearing the case.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the justices were highly engaged. Earls, Ervin and fellow Democratic justice Michael Morgan had numerous questions for the lawyers for the legislature. And Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, kept up a near-constant line of questioning with lawyers for the challengers.
Newby pressed attorney Stanton Jones with a series of questions on how far the challengers thought the court could go in determining if a map was unconstitutional for partisan reasons.
The challengers have argued it’s not just about the top-line result, however, but also the lack of competitive districts. In both the state legislature and the congressional delegation, nearly every seat is drawn to be safe for one party or another. They said that means the results are predetermined by the shape of the lines and not by how people might actually vote — in their view an inherently unfair system.
Newby questioned attorneys for the challengers several times on that point, telling them the state constitution does guarantee “free” elections but says nothing about “fair” elections.
Other states do have such a guarantee, he said, but not North Carolina.
Jones responded to one such question by pointing to computer algorithms and other ways the challengers measured the districts — which they say show the maps are skewed almost as unevenly as possible in favor of one political party.
“It is fundamentally unfair for legislators to rig the maps,” he said.