As redistricting trial ends, N.C. Supreme Court's ruling this time is for real

If the maps stand, he said, Republicans would be essentially guaranteed to keep control of state politics even if most people vote for Democratic politicians.

“It is the systematic destruction of majority rule,” Schauf said.

The state Supreme Court has a 4-3 Democratic majority, and all seven justices participated in the case Wednesday. Republicans had asked two of the Democratic justices, Anita Earls and Sam Ervin IV, to recuse themselves and Democrats had asked one of the Republican justices, Phil Berger Jr., to recuse himself. But in the end all decided that they did not have conflicts of interest that would keep them from hearing the case.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the justices were highly engaged. Earls, Ervin and fellow Democratic justice Michael Morgan had numerous questions for the lawyers for the legislature. And Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, kept up a near-constant line of questioning with lawyers for the challengers.

Newby pressed attorney Stanton Jones with a series of questions on how far the challengers thought the court could go in determining if a map was unconstitutional for partisan reasons.