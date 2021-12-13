As Rural Hall Turns: For a small town rocked by turmoil, things just got worse

The day after that meeting, Garner officially accepted a position as Graham’s city manager, where her annual salary is $120,000. Garner, who was Rural Hall’s town manager since July 2017, was paid $111,514 a year.

Since then, State Treasurer Dale Folwell requested that the state auditor conduct an investigation into the town’s finances to clear up allegations that $1.5 million went missing from the town’s budget during Garner’s tenure.

The lawsuit alleges that Garner violated the town’s ethics code by dating Marshall, who reported to her. The complaint said that in November 2020, Jason Hill, the director of Public Works for Rural Hall, went to Garner, telling about rumors of an affair.

The complaint said that Rural Hall residents had seen Marshall’s Chevrolet Tahoe in Garner’s garage numerous times over several months. Garner told Hill that she wasn’t dating Marshall, the lawsuit said.

But in 2019, Marshall’s then-wife discovered text messages between her husband and Garner. When she confronted Marshall, he “admitted the personal dating relationship with Garner,” the lawsuit said.