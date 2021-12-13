As Rural Hall Turns: For a small town rocked by turmoil, things just got worse

Michael Hewlett
Lee Newspapers
RURAL HALL — A former town manager is accused of having sex with the fire chief in violation of the town’s code of ethics.
In a new lawsuit, town officials in Rural Hall also accuse Megan Garner of breaching her fiduciary duties by drafting what they say was an illegally approved six-figure severance package for herself.
Garner, who is now the city manager for Graham in Alamance County, and Andy Marshall, who was dismissed Dec. 2 as the town’s fire chief, could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday. Garner did not return a message left on her office phone, and Marshall did not return messages left at two cellphone numbers associated with him.
Garner’s attorney, Valerie Bateman, also could not be reached for comment.
Randy James, the interim Rural Hall town attorney, filed an amended complaint against Garner on behalf of the town on Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court. The new allegations follow more than a month of head-spinning political turmoil in the small town of about 3,500 residents in the northern part of Forsyth County.
On Oct. 21, three town council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — all resigned. Garner and Town Attorney D. Barrett Burge also resigned that day. This all happened after McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall approved a six-figure severance package for Garner. The amount of that severance package has not been disclosed, even though state law says that settlement agreements made on behalf of public officials can’t be confidential.
The day after that meeting, Garner officially accepted a position as Graham’s city manager, where her annual salary is $120,000. Garner, who was Rural Hall’s town manager since July 2017, was paid $111,514 a year.
Since then, State Treasurer Dale Folwell requested that the state auditor conduct an investigation into the town’s finances to clear up allegations that $1.5 million went missing from the town’s budget during Garner’s tenure.
The lawsuit alleges that Garner violated the town’s ethics code by dating Marshall, who reported to her. The complaint said that in November 2020, Jason Hill, the director of Public Works for Rural Hall, went to Garner, telling about rumors of an affair.
The complaint said that Rural Hall residents had seen Marshall’s Chevrolet Tahoe in Garner’s garage numerous times over several months. Garner told Hill that she wasn’t dating Marshall, the lawsuit said.
But in 2019, Marshall’s then-wife discovered text messages between her husband and Garner. When she confronted Marshall, he “admitted the personal dating relationship with Garner,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said that before dating Marshall, Garner had dated two other firefighters, and that Marshall retaliated against subordinates in the fire department over his relationship with Garner. The lawsuit does not detail what Marshall is alleged to have done. The lawsuit also does not identify the other two firefighters and it does not say whether they are still employed by the town.
Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Garner did not allocate enough money to the fire department, resulting in “fire trucks having bald tires, mechanical issues affecting basic performance of firefighting trucks” and other issues. Hill told Garner that the rumors were hurting morale in the fire department.
Garner told McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall that she had been falsely accused and said she needed to be compensated for “vile and public disrespect.”
She applied for the job in Graham this past spring and she got one or more of the former council members to provide references for her, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also alleges that she drafted the severance package on her computer during work hours.