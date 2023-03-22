Internationally renowned for its informed and innovative interpretations of Shakespeare, the American Shakespeare Center (ASC) celebrates its 35th Anniversary Season with a new production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” abridged and revised version, an acclaimed (and hilarious) (and beloved) distillation of all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays, delivered in 97 marvelous minutes. Performances will run May 17—June 4 in ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s original indoor theater.

In this rush to glory, three madcap players in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave audiences breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare” is a new 2022 version of the original The Complete Works of William Shakespeare that played a record-breaking nine-year run in London, and has since been performed around the world, winning rave reviews like these:

“Stupendous…joy!” — The London Times

“Shamelessly heretical!” — Time Out (London)

“Pithier than Python. Irresistible.” — The New York Times

“If you like Shakespeare, you’ll like this show. If you hate Shakespeare, you’ll love this show!” — The Today Show

“A madcap condensation that features nonstop laughs. Done at a whirlwind pace and with great delight, they are sure to win over even the most skeptical. And there is no doubt that William Shakespeare himself … would approve.” —Daily Variety

“Wildly funny. Masterful!” — The Los Angeles Times

“The funniest show you are likely to see in your entire lifetime.” — The Montreal Gazette

“Shakespeare as it was back in the Bard’s day: bawdy, irreverent, sublimely entertaining.” — The Miami Herald

The original version of this long-running hit was penned by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield; this new version, updated for 2020s audiences, was “revised” by Singer and Winfield. All three of the authors logged countless hours performing and perfecting the fabulously farcical concoction that has kept audiences in stitches for decades; now they turn the reins over to a cast of American Shakespeare Center professionals who promise to flay your favorite Bard bywords and flog every joke within an inch of its life.

MORE 35TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON NEWS

In addition to The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged and revised, ASC’s 35th anniversary season features the First Folio versions of six Shakespeare titles—The Taming of the Shrew, Measure for Measure, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet, and Coliolanus. Published in 1623 the First Folio, after Shakespeare’s death, preserved plays that had never been printed. Without the First Folio, 18 of his works might have been lost forever. Previous plans to produce Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will were canceled due to scheduling conflicts and the show was replaced with Shakespeare’s hilarious rom-com Much Ado About Nothing.

About the American Shakespeare Center

The American Shakespeare Center recovers the joys and accessibility of Shakespeare’s theatre, language, and humanity by exploring the English Renaissance stage and its practices through performance and education. Year-round in Staunton’s Blackfriars Playhouse — the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theatre — ASC’s innovative programming and “shamelessly entertaining” (The Washington Post) productions have shared the delights of Shakespeare, modern classics and new plays with millions over the past 30 years. Beyond the Playhouse, ASC is a hub for Shakespeare education and scholarship and with a long history of touring nationally from Texas to Maine—currently on hiatus due to COVID. Founded in 1988 as Shenandoah Shakespeare Express, the organization became the American Shakespeare Center in 2005 and can be found online at www.americanshakespearecenter.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. ASC programming is sponsored in part by the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, The Shubert Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, the Krongard Foundation, and the generosity of countless donors.

Tickets for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare” are on sale now and can be purchased online at americanshakespearecenter.com or by calling 1.877.MUCH.ADO (1.877.682.4236).