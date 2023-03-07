MADISON — A tanker truck at an asphalt sealing company in Madison caught fire early Tuesday morning, prompting fire officials to evacuate residents within a half-mile of the contracting company.

A manager for Seal Master, located near the downtown at 703 W. Decatur St., declined to comment on the fire at around 9 a.m., saying: "We are trying to deal with the situation.''

The Madison Fire Department closed all access to the company, and fire trucks from across the region were seen responding as early as 6 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers were heard at around 7 a.m. discussing the transport of two injured people in the vicinity fire, but no details were immediately available.

Madison Fire Department personnel declined comment on the fire. An Eden Fire Department officials confirmed that the tanker had not exploded.

This is a developing story.