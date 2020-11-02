At home for homecoming: L.A. filmmaking couple produce documentary 'love letter' to N.C. A&T's fall classic

Homecoming would be a thread that stretched through the entire series.

But the project ground to a halt in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. There would be no more visits to campus. The couple hunkered down at their Los Angeles home with their newborn son, Bridge, now 6 months old.

When it became clear that the pandemic wasn't going to end quickly, the Deeses took another look at their project. They had about 120 hours of footage from A&T's 2019 homecoming. Why not make homecoming its own film?

"We had all this gold we shot at last year's homecoming," Brandon said. "What we would like to do is to create something — a love letter, a gift — to the great experience that we had. We knew there were going to be a lot of homesick Aggies."

Neither Brandon nor Ashley are HBCU grads — both attended college in New York City — but they have been to enough homecomings to know how they work. Brandon said he has attended A&T's homecoming every other year since 2005. Ashley has family members who attended Howard University and Spelman College and said she went to homecoming events at Clark Atlanta University when she lived in Atlanta.