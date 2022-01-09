At nearly 100, Wilson marks 75 years selling cars, eats what he wants

It was at time when very few cars were on the road. Folks walked to town or drove mule-drawn wagons in western Rockingham County — quite a contrast to the SUVs and snazzy hybrid automobiles Wilson sells today.

He has the benefit of having heard family lore about his grandfather who fought in the Civil War.

“Him and some of the southern soldiers ran up on some gold in Virginia and they hid it,’’ Wilson said. “After the war was over, they planned to split it, but some of them got to it before he could get his part. He stayed after them until they finally gave him his share,’’ Wilson said.

“When he came back home on a cold January night, he told his sisters to fire up the stove, and fix some ham and eggs, (saying) ‘I got something I want to show you.’ After he’d eaten, he laid all that money out on the table for all to see,’’ Wilson said.

After all these years of looking at the world, and with a new year ahead, Wilson holds hope that families can maintain good foundations.

“I’d like to see these young men not running around but staying home to look after their families.”

David M. Spear is the former publisher of The Messenger, Madison, N.C.’s longtime weekly newspaper. Spear is also a photographer and author of books, including “The Neugents; Close to Home” and “Visible Spirits.’’