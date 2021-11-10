ATF's NIBIN Unit used by Piedmont/Triad law enforcement to link crimes, offenders

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and Rockingham/Caswell Counties’ District Attorney Jason Ramey recently joined Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson and Alamance County District Attorney Sean Boone, ATF Agents and other law enforcement officers from the Piedmont/Triad, for a news conference to announce the Mobile NIBIN Unit, which is currently stationed and in use at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
ATF’s NIBIN, or the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, automates ballistics evaluation and provides actionable investigative leads for investigators in a timely manner, ATF officials said.
The NIBIN Unit is a vehicle that provides timely, onsite results to ballistics and firearms tracing. Like a fingerprint, every firearm leaves unique markings on shell casings, markings that can be entered into NIBIN and matched with casings recovered from other crime scenes, Rockingham County Sheriff’s officials said in a recent news release. Ballistics and firearms tracing help connect guns and shooters to the crimes they commit, the release said.
The Mobile NIBIN Unit is one of only two in the U.S., and has been stationed throughout the Carolinas for the last several weeks to assist in test fires and ballistics evaluation from guns and casings recovered at area crime scenes.
Law Enforcement agencies from across the Piedmont, including the Rockingham and Alamance County Sheriff’s Offices, are making use of the NIBIN Unit, testing firearms from their evidence vaults to see if they link to any additional crimes or investigations. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators tested 65 firearms for upload and comparison through the system, the sheriff’s office said in the release.
ATF estimates NIBIN systems across the country will analyze over half a million bullet casings over the last year, generating up to 100,000 leads.
Firearms tracing and ballistics tracing through NIBIN play a critical role in identifying trends and illegal activities. Intelligence through tracing helps our investigative divisions know where to best apply resources, the sheriff’s office said in the release.
“So many times, I hear our citizens ask, ‘How are we going to stop violent crime?’” said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. “My response is this ... we are using modern technologies like this NIBIN system, to identify firearms that are used in crime scenes and the persons who use these firearms to commit crimes.”