ATF's NIBIN Unit used by Piedmont/Triad law enforcement to link crimes, offenders

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and Rockingham/Caswell Counties’ District Attorney Jason Ramey recently joined Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson and Alamance County District Attorney Sean Boone, ATF Agents and other law enforcement officers from the Piedmont/Triad, for a news conference to announce the Mobile NIBIN Unit, which is currently stationed and in use at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

ATF’s NIBIN, or the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, automates ballistics evaluation and provides actionable investigative leads for investigators in a timely manner, ATF officials said.

The NIBIN Unit is a vehicle that provides timely, onsite results to ballistics and firearms tracing. Like a fingerprint, every firearm leaves unique markings on shell casings, markings that can be entered into NIBIN and matched with casings recovered from other crime scenes, Rockingham County Sheriff’s officials said in a recent news release. Ballistics and firearms tracing help connect guns and shooters to the crimes they commit, the release said.

The Mobile NIBIN Unit is one of only two in the U.S., and has been stationed throughout the Carolinas for the last several weeks to assist in test fires and ballistics evaluation from guns and casings recovered at area crime scenes.