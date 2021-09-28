Audit finds compliance problems in Durham's police body-camera program

The audit found the department has the necessary policies, training and equipment to support the use of body-worn cameras, but it could not confirm that supervisors are doing random, monthly reviews to ensure compliance.

“Supervisors should be reviewing, on a random basis, video footage of their directed reports, and we didn’t find any clear guidance on exactly how many videos for their directed reports that they should be monitoring,” Brewington said.

“We recommended that they be more specific about the number of videos that they review monthly, so that they can make sure that the cameras are working and so they can tell if they are activating (the cameras) when they should,” she added.

The audit also asked how often officers categorize their videos. Eight percent said daily, 9% every few days, 4% weekly, 13% once a month, and 65% never.

At the end of each shift, officers are supposed to watch their video footage, file it with an incident number and ensure that there is a proper classification for the video. If they do not assign an accurate tag, a computer-generated tag will be assigned to the video for them.