Authorities bring charges for theft, manslaughter, sex offender violations this week

Greensboro man sought for Belews Lake boat-related thefts

Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of Darrell Dwayne Levan, 39, of 152 Burton Farm Road in Greensboro in connection with a recent theft of a boat motor and items from a pontoon boat at Belews Lake. Levan is wanted on outstanding felony warrants as well, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who sees Levan or knows of his whereabouts call the RCSO at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Reidsville sex offender arrested for failure to register new address

Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested and charged Richard Leroy Bruce, 56, pf 506 Wray Street in Reidsville with failure to report a change of address to the Sex Offender Registry as required by law.