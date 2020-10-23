 Skip to main content
Authorities bring charges for theft, manslaughter, sex offender violations this week
Authorities bring charges for theft, manslaughter, sex offender violations this week

Greensboro man sought for Belews Lake boat-related thefts

Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of Darrell Dwayne Levan, 39, of 152 Burton Farm Road in Greensboro in connection with a recent theft of a boat motor and items from a pontoon boat at Belews Lake. Levan is wanted on outstanding felony warrants as well, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who sees Levan or knows of his whereabouts call the RCSO at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Reidsville sex offender arrested for failure to register new address

Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested and charged Richard Leroy Bruce, 56, pf 506 Wray Street in Reidsville with failure to report a change of address to the Sex Offender Registry as required by law.

Bruce us being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 29th.

Reidsville police arrest local man in suspicious death case

 
Reidsville police on Wednesday arrested Steven Marcus Mayes, 26, of Reidsville, and charged him with voluntary manslaughter, common-law robbery, and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection to an Oct. 16 death.
 
Police were called to the 1100 block of Walnut Street that day at around 2:10 p.m. where they found the victim in cardiac arrest. The name of the deceased has not been released.
 
Mayes is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 secured bond. His court date has yet to be announced.
 
 

Update on Injured Reidsville 5-year-old

 
A 5-year-old, who sheriff's investigators say was struck in the head with a liquor bottle by Aaron Tyrone Sheppard, 25, last week, is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said on Thursday.
The child had sustained serious injuries and has been treated at an area hospital. Due to privacy laws regarding juveniles, the child's name was not disclosed. 
Sheppard remains in the county jail on a $3 million secured bond and is charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. 
 
Sheriff believes last week's lethal Stoneville drive-by shooting was not random

A Sept. 17 drive-by shooting in Stoneville that killed William Anthony Greene, 51, of Stoneville, was likely a targeted crime, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Shots were fired into a house at 2790 U.S. 220 Business, near Janet Road in Stoneville ar around 9 p.m. that night, and a bullet struck Greene in the head as he sat inside at a kitchen table.

Greene, of the 1300 block of River Road, died from his injuries on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are continuing their search for the gunman and ask that anyone with information about the crime, call the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

 
Sheppard

Aaron Tyrone Sheppard

 Susie C. Spear

