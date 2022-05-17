 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing woman, 22, from Rockingham County

  • 0
Tyknha Pleasant Johnson

Johnson

 The N.C. Center for Missing Persons

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 22-year-old woman from Rockingham County.

Authorities are asking residents to help locate Tyknha Pleasant Johnson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She goes by the nickname "Kay Kay," according to a news release from the center.

She is described in the news release as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 5800 block of NC-135 in Stoneville wearing shorts, multi-colored long sleeve shirt, crop top with characters, and brown sandals, according to the news release.

She may be heading toward Eden in a gray four-door car.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or dial 911.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert