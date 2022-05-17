Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing woman, 22, from Rockingham County

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 22-year-old woman from Rockingham County.
Authorities are asking residents to help locate Tyknha Pleasant Johnson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She goes by the nickname "Kay Kay," according to a news release from the center.
She is described in the news release as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 5800 block of NC-135 in Stoneville wearing shorts, multi-colored long sleeve shirt, crop top with characters, and brown sandals, according to the news release.
She may be heading toward Eden in a gray four-door car.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or dial 911.