REIDSVILLE — Police and school officials on Thursday, acting on a tip from a student, recovered a gun from a Reidsville Middle School 8th-grader on the school’s campus, according to Sean Gladieux, safety and public information officer for Rockingham County Schools.

No students or staff were harmed or threatened during the incident which happened sometime before 1:20 p.m.

The name of the minor in possession of the weapon was not provided. And authorities have not described the gun or said whether the student had concealed it.

The student was immediately suspended for an undisclosed amount of time, school officials said.

“We applaud the students who heard something and said something to RMS staff,’’ Gladieux said in a news release.

“This quick action allowed administration to immediately address the issue and safely resolve the situation within minutes. The safety of our students, staff and school community is our greatest responsibility and we appreciate the students, staff and law enforcement that helped to resolve this situation quickly and keep Reidsville Middle School safe.

Students who heard about the gun told a teacher who alerted school administrators and the school’s SRO officer, Gladieux said.

Counselors from across the school district and crisis support teams were available on Thursday to any student who requested help.

The Reidsville Police Department has taken over investigation of the incident, Gladieux said.