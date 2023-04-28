REIDSVILLE — Police and school officials on Thursday, acting on a tip from a student, recovered a loaded handgun from a Reidsville Middle School 8th grader on the school’s campus, according to Sean Gladieux, safety and public information officer for Rockingham County Schools.

No students or staff were harmed or threatened during the incident which happened sometime before 1:20 p.m.

The gun was loaded with a full magazine, through police would not disclose the number of bullets it held. There was "no live round in the chamber,'' Gladieux said Friday via email.

So far, school officials have not found any evidence that the student planned an attack of any kind at the school at 1903 Park Drive, which is home to 626 pupils, spanning 6th to 8th grade, the spokesman said.

The name of the minor in possession of the weapon was not provided. State juvenile laws protect the identities of young offenders.

The student, who had the gun on his person, was immediately suspended for an undisclosed amount of time, school officials said.

Reidsville Police Department, heading the investigation of the incident, would not say whether the teen has been referred to the juvenile justice system.

The RPD also declined to discuss the model of the gun or whether investigators are examining the student's computer and social media accounts to rule out dangerous plans.

"This incident is currently under investigation so I'm unable to answer any those other questions at this time,'' said RPD spokesman Venus Carter.

“We applaud the students who heard something and said something to RMS staff,’’ Gladieux said in a news release.

“This quick action allowed administration to immediately address the issue and safely resolve the situation within minutes. The safety of our students, staff and school community is our greatest responsibility and we appreciate the students, staff and law enforcement that helped to resolve this situation quickly and keep Reidsville Middle School safe.''

Students who heard about the gun told a teacher who alerted school administrators and the school’s SRO officer, Gladieux said.

Counselors from across the school district and crisis support teams were available on Thursday to any student who requested help.

Asked if the district will step up security at the school or district-wide, Gladieux said, "This was an isolated incident and we will remain vigilant with all of our safety protocols.''

The problem of guns in schools is not unique to Rockingham County.

In fact, law enforcement noticed a spike in such incidents in February when 13 students across North Carolina brought firearms to school, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The onus is on gun-owning parents to effectively secure their arms so that school kids cannot intercept, gun safety advocates at the North Carolina Center Against Gun Vioence in Durham.

In North Carolina, owners have registered 152,238 guns.

Beyond securing weapons, adults can arm themselves with knowledge about the type of kids who bring guns to school, experts said.

A National Institutes of Health study showed that in a randomized survey of about 1,500 7th-and 8th-graders in the U.S., 15% of respondents said they had brought a weapon of some kind to school within the previous month.

Teens who took weapons on campus tended to be male, live with only one parent, feel alienated from parents, drink heavily, engage in fighting, damage school property and perceive that at least several of the students carried weapons on campus, the study revealed.

While there is no North Carolina law requiring unattended firearms to be stored in a particular manner, a gun owner can face misdemeanor charges if a minor who lives with them gains access to the gun and commits a crime.

With gun storage being such a critical safety issue, the National Rifle Association offers guidelines for gun-owning families:

*Always unload firearms when they aren't in use.

*Store ammo in separate location from guns.

*Make sure there are no accessible keys or stepladders kids could use to reach guns.

*Consider using trigger locks, which prevent a gun from being loaded or fired by unauthorized users.

*Consider fingerprint readers to lock up firearms.

*Consider buying a safe for your guns.

*Teach children the importance of never touching firearms.

*Teach children what to do if they find a gun: Stop. Don't touch. Leave the area. Tell an adult.