Axe throwing, facial hair contests, local brews to highlight Oink & Ale June 18

EDEN — Show off your axe-throwing prowess, hoist an ale or two, and enjoy live music and barbecue at the 6th Annual Oink & Ale Festival in downtown Eden on June 18.

Sponsored by Eden Marketing & Special Events, the party will feature libations from local and regional craft breweries in a beer garden. And the event's $5 admission buys a souvenir glass.

Barbecue and ribs will be served up as On the Border, an Eagles tribute band, plays favorite hits.

Grown out a fabulous beard or mustache during the pandemic? Enter contests for both during the outdoor gala that runs from 6-9 p.m. along Monroe Street. Axe throwing contests will also be a highlight.

For more information, call Cindy Adams at (336) 612-8049 or email her at cadams@edennc.us.

