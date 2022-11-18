Bailey of Dillard Academy named RCS Principal of the Year

EDEN — Administrators with Rockingham County Schools recently announced that Christy Bailey of Dillard Academy is the district’s Principal of the Year for 2022-23.

Bailey was honored earlier this fall for her accolades at the district’s Teacher of the Year banquet at the Wright Memorial Event Center in Eden. During the event, RCS Superintendent John Stover praised Bailey for her dedication to students and learning.

Bailey is currently in her fourth school year as principal at Dillard Academy in Madison. She has worked with the Rockingham County Schools for the past 12 years.

She came to RCS as an assistant principal in 2011 after working as a fourth-grade teacher in 2010-11 at Burlington Christian Academy in Alamance County.