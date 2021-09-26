Bald Head Island says second ferry system appraisal is erroneous

Even if it is in the best position, however, the ferry owners are unlikely to sell it to the village. In recent a letter, the Limited board reiterated that they have no interest in dealing with the village after spending more than $1 million and five years leading to the agreement with the authority.

“Should LGC approval of the Authority’s financing not be forthcoming in the near future, we believe it highly likely that parts of the system will be sold at a substantially higher collective price than the entire system has been offered in the past to the Authority,” the letter read.

According to a 1999 agreement between the village and the ferry system, the village has the right to first refusal in buying the system. When the village still supported the authority’s purchase, that agreement was waived through August in order to complete the purchase agreed to in December.

The authority now claims that agreement was never binding.

“One of the problems the village has is they don’t have a deal with the seller,” Rabon said. “For that agreement to be binding, it would have had to have been approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission. And that has not happened.”

Village officials could not immediately be reached for comment.