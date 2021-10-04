Barber, Robinson among those who sign letter asking Department of Justice to investigate Greensboro police

The Rev. Nelson Johnson, a prominent civil rights activist and co-executive director of the Beloved Community Center, also signed the letter.

Those groups and others came together Thursday at the Phil G. McDonald Plaza downtown to announce that they had written the letter.

Retired civil rights attorney Lewis Pitts said in an interview that the groups have been working on the letter for several weeks and collecting the signatures. They decided to ask prominent people to sign the letter to add emphasis to its significance.

Pitts said the letter reflects that “the hogtying death of Marcus Smith was not a one-off incident. But instead, it was a common pattern of use of the hogtying device and in fact in brutal ways.”

That device, known as the RIPP Hobble, is no longer used by Greensboro police.

“We now need to reach out to the federal government for its traditional role in civil rights, which is to enforce the protections that are guaranteed to people of all colors and races and genders,” Pitts added.