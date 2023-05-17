EDEN— Tongues and tails are waggin’ about the new Purina Bark Park play area for dogs that opens with a party on Friday.

Purina, Rockingham County Humane Society and the City of Eden are hosting a community play date at the grassy park at Freedom Park at 121 N. Edgewood Road from 5-7 p.m.

The Purina Incredible Dogs Team will give a special performance, and dogs are invited to take part in a ribbon-tugging contest, event organizers said.

Food and treats will be available for purchase, and the Humane Society will operate a water station to keep hounds well hydrated.

The secure park will feature designated areas for small dogs and large dogs to run unleashed.

Nestle Purina Petcare manufactures pet chow at the former Miller/Coors facility in Eden. Among the brands the plant produces with some 300 employees are: Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets.