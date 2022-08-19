Barnhardt, Burnette and Wilson appointed RCC trustees

WENTWORTH — Three new members were recently appointed to The Rockingham Community College Board of Trustees, following a new state law that allowed state legislators to assist in choosing members instead of the governor.

N.C. Senate Pro Tempore Phil Berger, who represents Rockingham County in the General Assembly and was a proponent of the bill passed in June, appointed Myla Barnhardt of Eden to the board.

The Rockingham County Board of Education named James “Jim” C. Burnette of Eden to the 12-member board.

Michael “Mickey” W. Wilson of Stoneville was appointed by the Rockingham Board of Commissioners.

The three filled seats vacated by Mark Collins, Tango Moore, and Janice Tate. Their terms expire June 30, 2026.

Barnhardt is manager of marketing and public relations at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from Baker University in Kansas.

Barnhardt is past chair and a current member of the Rockingham County Student Health Center Advisory Board; past board member and current member of the Eden Chamber of Commerce; past member of the John E. Grogan Park Development Committee; and a current member of the Leadership Team for Eden’s All American City Delegation, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health Community Assessment Review, the Rockingham County Healthcare Alliance, the Rockingham County Primary Care Initiative, KidsReady Stakeholders in Rockingham County, the Racial Equity Learning Community. She was a former Central Elementary PTSO president and Holmes Middle School PTSO vice president.

Burnette, who worked for 26 years as a production manager with Duke Energy, spent 13 years on the Eden City Council.

He earned his associate of arts degree from Rockingham Community College in 1968. He further earned his bachelor of science degree at Western Carolina University and his master's of science degree in chemistry at UNC-Greensboro.

Burnette currently serves on the boards of UNC Rockingham Health Care and Eden Family YMCA. He served as a Morehead Memorial Hospital trustee, Rockingham County Education Foundation board member, Rockingham County Business and Technology Center volunteer business counselor, United Way of Rockingham County past-president, Rockingham County Red Cross board member, and Eden Strategic Planning Commission chair.

Wilson, who is vice president of operations of the Mayodan Gun Division of Sturm, Ruger & Co., earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Purdue University, and his MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

He joined Ruger in July 2007, where he served as business unit director of revolvers in Newport, New Hampshire. Wilson became director of Ruger’s Mayodan operations in June 2013, before taking his current position in 2017.

A North Carolina House bill passed in June took control to appoint the community college's board members away from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and gave it to the House and Senate’s top elected officials. It is a local bill, meaning it cannot be vetoed by the governor.

A few years ago, the legislature passed a similar law for Cleveland County’s community college, which is in House Speaker Tim Moore’s district.

Democrats argued the bill took too much power away from the governor.