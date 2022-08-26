Bash for Hospice set for Sept. 10 to feature 7 regional rock bands, family fun

MAYODAN — Farris Park will be thumping with a major live music line up on Sept. 10 for The Bash, a live music event to benefit Hospice of Rockingham County.

Formerly called ZigBash, the third annual free family-friendly event will feature food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and games and fun for the kids.

Fun begins at 11 a.m. and music runs until 7 p.m. with a lineup of regional bands, including: The Free Rangers, Bo Clevis, Zane Hill Band, Barrel Proof, Moxie, 13, and Louder.

The park is located at 2878 Park Road in Mayodan. Donations are encouraged and all proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit HRC, which provides palliative care to patients during end of life and never turns patients away if they lack the money to afford care.

Event founder and organizer Rocky Crouch of Mayodan began the annual festival in 2019 to honor his friend Donnie Ziglar, who benefitted from the agency’s care.

Crouch said he became inspired to help hospice while visiting Ziglar’s sick bed and observing the high quality care the agency provided.

Donor dollars will help the hospice organization provide 24-hour care by an interdisciplinary team to those who need it, as well as medical supplies, necessary medical equipment and medication related to the patient’s hospice diagnosis, according to hospice officials.

Businesses or individuals may support the event through sponsorships and see their name printed on event banners and other promotional signage.

Sponsorship donations may be mailed in advance to HRC at P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, or arranged by contacting Rocky Crouch at (336) 580-4787.