Bassett man found dead on NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Authorities found the the body of a Bassett man on Friday afternoon along NC 14, near the intersection of Strawberry Road here, Rockingham County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The man, discovered by deputies at around 1 p.m., has been identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, and the cause of death is unknown, the sheriff’s office said in the Monday release.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the death and ask that anyone with information about Kaufman or the circumstances of his death, call the sheriff’s office at 336-634-3232 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.