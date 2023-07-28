WENTWORTH — The Museum of Archives of Rockingham County recently joined with Butler Legacy Fund and the Dan River Basin Association to rededicate two symbols of the region’s early river economy.

The MARC is home to a 3/4-size flat and shallow boat called a batteau, a common vessel on the Dan River in the 1800s that played an important part in the economic development of the interior region along the river.

The MARC batteau is housed in a shelter that features an educational mural by Kitty Williams, a Madison artist. The work portrays the Black river pilots whose work was so critical to the movement of goods along the Dan in the pre-railroad era.

Prior to the Civil War the batteaumen were primarily enslaved men who worked alongside free Blacks and some whites, historical documents show.

There is evidence of some boats being crewed entirely by slaves, including the captain. Regardless of their personal status, boatmen were respected for their boat building expertise, especially for their skills as river pilots.

In the post-Civil War era, batteaumen emerged as the region’s most important Black entrepreneurs, builders, captains, and crewmen of the vessels. Many came to own their boats, as well.

By 1870 there were some 200 batteaux on the river and boatmen lived mostly in the river ports of Madison, Leaksville, now Eden, and Milton.