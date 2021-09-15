Beadful Things at Barbour Studio and Barbour Studio and Gallery have been a part of RiverFest for years

The husband/wife duo of Tom and Maryann Barbour are excited to be back for this year’s RiverFest in Eden, where they will showcase their wares and talents Sept. 17-18 through their Beadful Things and Barbour Studio and Gallery exhibit.
Maryann Barbour runs Beadful Things at Barbour Studio and will feature her unique handmade jewelry and gifts at the festival. Tom Barbour, who has participated in RiverFest since its inception 18 years ago, will have a variety of greeting cards available with scenes of local interest. He will also have enlarged prints of local travel scenes, including his popular Draper Depot print and home print, an image of the state with pictures of Eden around it.
“RiverFest is the highlight of the year, and it grows better and better each year,” Maryann Barbour said. “People come from all over to it.”
Tom Barbour opened his photography studio in 1986, and he offers all photography services, custom framing, restoration services and 8-millimeter movie transfers.
Maryanne started Beadful Things in 2014, debuting her jewelry at RiverFest.
“I sold out,” she said of her first year at the festival.
Beadful Things at Barbour Studio—and Barbour Studio and Gallery—operate as a combined studio in Uptown Eden.
A nurse for 42 years, Maryann was inspired to start a jewelry business after she could not find the style earrings she wanted for a formal event.
“I decided to make them, and it snowballed,” she said. “The joy of creating something beautiful inspires me.”
She makes minimalistic pearl sets and wire-wrapped crystals, as well as wire-wrapped pendants of semi-precious gems and stones.
“I hand-texture and patina the wire if the piece calls for that look,” Maryann said.
Sea glass is incorporated into some pieces, and she offers beaded sets, bracelets and earrings.
“I try to bring a piece of local history to some pieces, also,” she said.
For instance, she uses Swarovski crystals from chandeliers that were gifted to her and her husband for some pieces, and she has wrapped some beautiful local river rocks. One of her biggest sellers is her Tree of Life and family birthstone Tree of Life, which consist of copper or silver wire wrapped to form a frame with branches and different beads.
“They symbolize life, and they are really, really pretty if I do say so myself,” Maryanne said. “They’re very popular.”
She finds making jewelry very therapeutic and a great stress reliever. Sometimes she starts a project not knowing what she is going to create.
“I have always enjoyed art but never thought I had a creative flair, but being married to a photographer, he sparked that little bit of creativity,” Maryann added. “He’s my mentor, supporter and cheerleader, and I’m his number one fan.”
Festival visitors will have a chance to see Maryann’s creative juices churn, as she will work on pieces during the festival, and she says Tom loves to talk photography with everyone.
“Stop by our booth because you are sure to find something that speaks to you,” Maryann said. “I want people to buy something they can connect with.”
Maryann and Tom are excited that RiverFest is back this year and look forward to sharing their talents with the community they adore.
“We love getting to show off Uptown Eden and Rockingham County,” Maryann said. “RiverFest is such a well-planned, put-together festival.”