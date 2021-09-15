Beadful Things at Barbour Studio and Barbour Studio and Gallery have been a part of RiverFest for years

A nurse for 42 years, Maryann was inspired to start a jewelry business after she could not find the style earrings she wanted for a formal event.

“I decided to make them, and it snowballed,” she said. “The joy of creating something beautiful inspires me.”

She makes minimalistic pearl sets and wire-wrapped crystals, as well as wire-wrapped pendants of semi-precious gems and stones.

“I hand-texture and patina the wire if the piece calls for that look,” Maryann said.

Sea glass is incorporated into some pieces, and she offers beaded sets, bracelets and earrings.

“I try to bring a piece of local history to some pieces, also,” she said.

For instance, she uses Swarovski crystals from chandeliers that were gifted to her and her husband for some pieces, and she has wrapped some beautiful local river rocks. One of her biggest sellers is her Tree of Life and family birthstone Tree of Life, which consist of copper or silver wire wrapped to form a frame with branches and different beads.

“They symbolize life, and they are really, really pretty if I do say so myself,” Maryanne said. “They’re very popular.”