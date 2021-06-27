Bears About Town

Bears are bounding about Rockingham County, and Animal Control Officer Alan Coleman, who serves Madison and Mayodan, said he’s been busy fielding calls and tracking at least one family of black bears.
On Wednesday, Coleman got calls about a bear cub sighting near Benjamin Street off of Academy Street in Madison. He believes the cub is connected to a bear family he’s observed at the historic Citizens Cemetery behind Nichols Street.
To discourage bears from frequenting yards, porches and decks, remove all pet food and bird food, Coleman cautioned.