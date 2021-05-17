Beef Burger, the iconic Greensboro burger joint, permanently closes

GREENSBORO — Beef Burger, the iconic burger joint, has permanently closed its doors after serving the Greensboro community for more than six decades.

According to a family member of owner Ralph Havis, Beef Burger officially ended its lease with the property owner of the West Gate City Boulevard building on Monday.

The closure comes less than a month after a rumor spread on social media that Beef Burger was shutting down, which sent hundreds of people flocking to the restaurant for one last Beef Burger meal. Employees scrambled to fill orders all day for a line of customers that wrapped alongside the building.

At the time, employees assured customers that the rumor online was false — they weren’t closing. But many customers wondered if there was some truth to it, having heard that Havis was hospitalized in poor health.

Havis’ family member, who wished to remain anonymous because of harsh comments from people upset over the closure, said Havis’ health concerns are why Beef Burger has closed.

“His health is drastically going downhill,” she said. “He can longer run the business.”

