Ben’s Boyz restaurant in Greensboro serves up Southern comfort food

Sides include mac and cheese, collard greens, okra, slaw, pinto beans and more. Customers can order a vegetable plate of three for $7.99 or four for $9.99.

“And all of our sides are vegetarian-friendly,” Wyatt said.

There also are house-made desserts, such as strawberry cake.

Ben’s Boyz also is in the process of launching a line of products. Right now, they are sold exclusively in the restaurant but eventually may be available elsewhere. These include bottled strawberry lemonade, pineapple lemonade and sweet tea; hot sauce; seasoning blend; and barbecue and other sauces.

Wyatt said Ben’s Boyz hasn’t retired the truck but will limit it to catering special events.

Wyatt said that as a Black-owned business, his family wants to share African American food and culture to a wider audience. And he’s glad his family found a central location at Friendly Center where he hopes a lot of people will find them.

The restaurant perhaps doesn’t have the highest visibility in the center. It’s on Grandview, off Pembroke, next to Juice Shop Smoothies and Hibachi Fusion. But it already seems to have developed a following — at least partly because of the food truck.