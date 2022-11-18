Bethany Community School under lockdown after student reported gun; no weapon found, sheriff says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY— Bethany Community School was under lockdown on Friday afternoon after a report that a student had a gun, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

The sheriff said that shortly before 1 p.m. a student reported another student for having a firearm on campus. No injuries have been reported, the sheriff said.

Sheriff's officers and other law enforcement were on the scene conducting searches for the gun on Friday afternoon, but as of 3 p.m. had not located a weapon, the sheriff's office said.

The Rockingham County School District sent a message to parents notifying them of the lockdown and parents are not allowed on campus while the lockdown is in place.

It was unclear at 3:45 p.m. whether the lockdown had been lifted.

This is a developing story.