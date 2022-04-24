Betsy's Bash: Penn brought thousands of kids to nature

REIDSVILLE — Did you know there’s a bulldozer at the bottom of the Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center’s Lake Hazel? Are you aware the center features a beaver pond with a deck where visitors can watch the beaver population playing and see the dams they have built?

Or that hurricanes and tornadoes over the past several years destroyed the site’s tool shed and downed trees and other plants?

If you’re interested in wildlife, perhaps you might catch a glimpse of a giant grass carp or the rare fowl, the “Swoose,” that enjoyed floating on Lake Hazel’s serene waters last summer. Hopes are high the hybrid swan/goose offspring will return this year.

These are but a few delights you might discover when the popular facility holds its first-ever Betsy’s Bash gala on May 21 to raise funds to replace the center’s maintenance shed and equipment lost in recent storms.

Sponsors, guests and 4-H alumni (known as “Penn’s Pals”) from several states will be on hand from 4 to 8 p.m. to honor the camp’s founder, the late Betsy Penn, in the style she enjoyed.

Betsy’s Vision

A philanthropist and widow of tobacco company heir Thomas Jefferson “Jeff’’ Penn, Betsy Penn spent much of her life at Chinqua-Penn Plantation in Reidsville, the English manor home the couple built during the 1920s.

“This very first gathering of Penn’s Pals will be a celebration of the legacy and impact the center has had on countless generations of youth, staff and families since Miss Betsy first opened the doors in 1964,” said Stacy Burns, the center’s director.

“Her vision of a camp focused solely on the health, well-being and education of the youth of North Carolina has carried the center from 1964 to the present, ensuring the positive and transformative impact of the camp experience on thousands of children,” Burns said.

Guests will get to feast on a meal of Brunswick stew, made from Jeff Penn’s original recipe, and barbecue with traditional side dishes. Dessert is a campfire favorite, s’mores. And adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Entertainment will include a silent auction from which top bidders may take home items including trips, artwork, jewelry, yard tools and NASCAR items.

Those attending Betsy’s Bash will also get to view videos and exhibits highlighting the Penns, a vibrant couple who enjoyed entertaining their friends with parties, stews, dances, hayrides and the like.

Live music

Throughout the afternoon, Wilkesboro’s Sassafras Blue Grass Band will perform. The group pays homage to the Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs with much of its repertoire. The band will also offer up progressive newgrass music, as well as country, folk, western swing and some original tunes.

Based in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sassafras features Chris Bryant, Wes Tuttle, Randy Gambill and Billy Gee.

The seasoned musicians have performed at the Grand Ole Opry and MerleFest, as well as festivals and venues up and down the East Coast and in California, Colorado, Kansas, Canada, England, Scotland, Wales, France and Germany.

All four band members do vocals and had the chance to play with the late great North Carolina native Doc Watson.

Gambill lived abroad for 10 years, touring Europe and promoting bluegrass and Americana music. He has opened for Allison Kraus and numerous other award-winning musicians.

Active in the music scene for many years, Tuttle plays the mandolin and fiddle and is well-known in the bluegrass community. He recorded with the late Tony Rice, famed singer-songwriter and pioneering guitarist of Rockingham County.

Gee, who plays the upright bass, toured with bluegrass legend Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen until Waller’s death in 2005. Inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in 2016, Gee is a recipient of the Dr. T.R. Bryan Wilkes Heritage Award. He tours with the Darin and Brooke Aldridge Band and recently performed with them at the Grand Ole Opry.

A seasoned banjo player, Bryant performed with the legendary Arthur Smith in the 1980s. In the 1990s, he was a member of the Aldridge band. He makes banjo components, capos and Shelor finger picks.

Learning about Pat Ware Sr.

During Betsy’s Bash, visitors may want to catch up with center board member Carey Ware whose father, Pat Ware Sr., worked for the Penn family from 1923 until his death in 1965, just a few months after Betsy Penn died.

Ware has many tales about growing up playing around the camp while it was being built in 1954. He can even explain how the bulldozer ended up in the lake when Hurricane Hazel flooded it — well before it was ready for water. He noted that Betsy Penn named his sister, Betsy, 94, who plans to attend the fundraiser.

Will the Swoose return?

The so-called “Swoose” created a lot of speculation when it showed up on the lake last July. Plenty of shutterbugs tried to photograph the unusual bird, for many people didn’t believe it existed. It stayed only a few days and observers are hoping it will return, center staff said.

The resident grass carp, tasked with the job of cleaning the lake bed, was recently added to the water to clear aquatic weeds and control algae. Such a fish can weigh up to 40 pounds and grow to 4-feet in length. And some have even weighed in at 100 pounds, staff said.

Nature’s toll on the camp

Over the past few years, the center has taken hits to its infrastructure from numerous natural disasters, including severe flash flooding, hurricanes and tornadoes.

A 2016 tornado downed dozens of large trees and caused a 48-hour power outage while more than 165 campers and counselors were on site. Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016, then in 2018, severe flash floods downed more trees and damaged the campus with floodwater.

In September 2018 Hurricane Michael dumped more than 7 inches of rain on the camp in less than two hours, causing Lake Hazel’s dam to overflow and flood the maintenance sheds. The damage meant thousands of dollars worth of maintenance equipment was lost or destroyed.

The next spring, another tornado struck, taking 75 trees on the center’s 220 acres. Burns said the camp is still recovering from that hit.

Betsy’s Bash will hopefully garner enough money to complete many repairs and new building projects, Burns said.