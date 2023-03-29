JOHN DEEM

Winston-Salem Journal

Has North Carolina cleared the air?

One Triad legislator thinks the state has done enough to end annual vehicle emissions inspections everywhere but in Mecklenburg County, which continues to register North Carolina’s highest ozone pollution readings.

Eighteen of the 19 counties currently subject to emissions inspections now fall far enough below the Environmental Protection Agency’s safety standards for ozone that they should be exempt from the yearly diagnostic tests, said Sen. Steve Jarvis, who represents Davie and Davidson counties.

Davidson — along with Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph in the Triad — is among the counties now subject to the inspections that would be exempted under Senate Bill 341, co-sponsored by Republicans Jarvis and Sen. Carl Ford of Rowan and Stanly counties.

“This is something that’ll be a major benefit to our lower-income tier of the entire state,” Jarvis said in a phone interview this week. “They’re hit the hardest by the emissions testing when a lot of times a (indicator) light will come on and they’ll have to spend $500, $1,000 for issues that are usually just sensors. The car’s not doing anything bad. It’s just a sensor that’s bad.”

A spokesman for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said this week that the agency is evaluating the bill. A spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Transportation referred to the NCDEQ response when asked about the legislation.

Safety tests would continue

Under North Carolina’s legislation, safety inspections would still be required statewide every other year on all vehicles that are at least three years old. Safety checks include lights, turn signals, tires, brakes, wipers, windshield and horn. But the diagnostic testing related to emissions would be scrapped.

At least 30 states require some level of vehicle emissions testing, which are based on levels of hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide.

An emissions evaluation electronically assesses and monitors the performance of engine components, emissions controls and sensors, and the vehicle’s computer itself. The findings are communicated to a technician through diagnostic trouble codes.

Inspection stations can currently charge up to $30 for the combined emissions and safety inspections, and are allowed to keep $23.75 of the fee. The remainder goes to the state to support oversight for inspections, the highway trust fund, air quality, and emergency and rescue squads.

The bill calls for continuing emissions testing in Mecklenburg because it has remained close to the EPA’s safety standard of 70 parts per million for ozone, while other counties have fallen well below that level, Jarvis explained.

“One other reason we didn’t want to take Mecklenburg out too soon is because of all the (testing) equipment that’s in place,” he added. “If (ozone levels) would turn in a different way, you don’t want all of a sudden to have to reinvest for all the equipment.”

Good and bad ozone

Ground-level ozone, which can cause serious health conditions, is considered an effective indicator of pollution while atmospheric ozone is beneficial because it protects Earth and its inhabitants from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Manmade pollution has eaten away at the atmospheric ozone layer, which has allowed more of the sun’s ultraviolet light to come through and warm the planet.

Emission-control systems in vehicles have improved as a result of evolving technology and increased regulation, but faulty equipment still can allow the car or truck to produce higher levels of pollution. Those are the problems inspections are expected to catch.

Purely electric vehicles do not have fuel-burning engines, so they don’t send pollution into the atmosphere and are not subject to emissions testing (although they still require safety inspections).

SB341 has been referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations.